UFC Kansas City Results: Ian Machado Garry defeats Carlos Prates (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Kansas City results, including the welterweight main event between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

Garry (15-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering his first career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at this past December’s UFC 310 event. Prior to that setback, ‘The Future’ had gone a perfect 8-0 inside of the Octagon, earning wins over Michael Page, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (21-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Neil Magny this past November. ‘The Nightmare’ has earned all nine of his most recent victories by way of KO / TKO, with four of those finishes coming under the UFC banner.

The main event of the evening is HERE 🤩@IanGarryMMA vs Carlos Prates [ #UFCKansasCity is LIVE now on @ESPNPlus 📺 ] pic.twitter.com/lKuQnTE694 — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2025

Round one of the UFC Kansas City main event begins and Carlos Prates opens with a low kick. Ian Machado Garry returns fire with a kick to the body. Another low kick from the Brazilian. ‘The Future’ with a high kick that barely connects. Prates with a straight right over the top. Garry with a body kick and then a sneaky left hook that finds a home. Another kick to the body and then a jab by Garry. He shoots for a single leg. Prates defends and gets back to distance. Another front kick from the Irish contender. He lands a nice right hand after eating a body kick. Another high kick from Garry. He’s really mixing it up early. Carlos Prates with a left hook that fails to connect. Ian Machado Garry is sliding in and out of range. He leaps into the pocket with a 1-2. Both men with nice body kicks. Garry lands another. Prates looks to close the distance, but ‘The Future’ keeps moving and keeping him guessing. A nice right forces Carlos to slip. Garry with a nice punch from the top. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Kansas City headliner begins and Ian Machado Garry lands a body kick to get things started. He lands a nice jab as Carlos Prates attempts to close the distance. Body kicks from both men, neither really land flush. Garry shoots for a single leg. Prates defends and we are back to distance. ‘The Nightmare’ with a nice low kick. He leaps in with a right hand, but it misses the mark. A low kick from Prates. Garry returns with a high kick and then a jab. Two nice calf kicks from ‘The Future’. He goes high but the Brazilian blocks the kick. Garry is doing a great job of dictating the range here. Carlos Prates leaps in and forces the clinch. He pushes Ian Machado Garry against the cage, but the Irishman quickly breaks free. A hard low kick from Garry. He lands a nice right hand over the top. That got Prates’ attention. Garry shoots for a single leg. Prates defends. Ian with a nice shot on the break. The welterweights clinch up. No big connections and we are back to range. Ian Garry with a solid high kick. He lands a 1-2 behind it. We go to round three.

The third round of the UFC Kansas City headliner begins and the welterweight contenders are back to trading punches and kicks. Ian Machado Garry with a solid uppercut that gets his opponents attention. He lands a nice 1-2 and then a hard low kick. Prates looks a bit overwhelmed. ‘The Future’ shoots in and lands his first takedown of the fight. ‘The Nightmare’ gets back up to his feet but continues to get outpointed in the striking. We head to round four.

The fourth round of the UFC Kansas City main event begins and Carlos Prates lands a good body kick. Ian Machado Garry takes it, circles out and then lands a nice jab. He lands a 1-2 and then shoots in for a takedown attempt. He eventually gets it. Prates looks to scramble and is able to get to his feet but now Garry is on his back. ‘The Nightmare’ escapes the position and gets back to range. Still, Garry is the one landing the majority of the strikes. He’s really put on a smart performance in this short-notice bout. ‘The Future’ continues to slip and rip and connects with a straight right. Carlos Prates with a body shot. Ian Machado Garry with a nice 1-2. Prate with a big three-punch combo. He’s backing up the Irishman now. Another good right from ‘The Nightmare’. Garry might be getting tired. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Kansas City main event begins and Carlos Prates likely needs a finish. He comes forward aggressively, but ‘The Future’ keeps him at bay with an inside low kick. A nice 1-2 and then a knee to the body by Prates. Garry looks to shoot for a takedown, but it is not there. Ian Machado Garry has a bump on his right forearm. He may have an injury. The fighters clinch against the cage. Prates breaks free and leaps in with a left that connects. Another shot from Garry is defended. Three minutes remain. ‘The Nightmare’ is just stalking the Irishman now. Garry with a jab and then a kick to the body. Prates leaps in but eats a counter right. ‘The Future’ with a takedown attempt. He doesn’t get it but is able to force the clinch. Under 2 minutes remain in the fight. Garry with a 1-2 on the break. Garry shoots. Prates reverses and is now on top. He lands a big punch and then some hammer fists. Ian Machado Garry is hurt. He scrambles up and dives on a single leg. Prates takes him back down. Garry is totally defensive now. Prates let’s him up. Garry is going to survive this late onslaught.

Official UFC Kansas City Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his decision victory over Prates this evening in Missouri?