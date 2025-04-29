Dana White played a role in ballerina’s release from Russian prison

By Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC president Dana White has explained how he played a role in the release of Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American who was imprisoned in February 2024.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry

For those who don’t know, Ksenia Karelina was serving a 12-year maximum security sentence in Russia after donating $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity. She was arrested last year when visiting her family, and there have been several attempts to orchestrate her release from jail ever since then.

RELATED: Dana White confirms backup fighter for UFC 315 welterweight title bout

As it turns out, Dana White wound up playing a notable role in the ordeal. We’ve seen Dana work hard on a parade of different matters in the name of getting justice for those close to him in the past, and it seems as if he’s done it again.

In a recent post-fight press conference, White spoke about how he used his relationship with US president Donald Trump to make this happen.

White aids with release of Russian-American from prison

“When we had the fight in Australia in Sydney, I got a call from a friend of mine who asked if he could come by my hotel room and talk to me,” White said. “He told me the story and then asked if I would go to the president, because I guess they’ve been working for a year with the old administration, trying to get her released and couldn’t get it done.

“So they asked if I would talk to Trump and I said ‘Of course’. So I called [Trump] and he said ‘yeah, let me see what I can do’. And literally in three weeks, he had her out…she FaceTimed me two days ago, what an incredible, sweet, positive human being she is. President Trump and [Russian President Vladimir Putin], give them both credit for getting her out.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you make of this story? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

