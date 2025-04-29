Dana White played a role in ballerina’s release from Russian prison

UFC president Dana White has explained how he played a role in the release of Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American who was imprisoned in February 2024.

For those who don’t know, Ksenia Karelina was serving a 12-year maximum security sentence in Russia after donating $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity. She was arrested last year when visiting her family, and there have been several attempts to orchestrate her release from jail ever since then.

RELATED: Dana White confirms backup fighter for UFC 315 welterweight title bout

As it turns out, Dana White wound up playing a notable role in the ordeal. We’ve seen Dana work hard on a parade of different matters in the name of getting justice for those close to him in the past, and it seems as if he’s done it again.

In a recent post-fight press conference, White spoke about how he used his relationship with US president Donald Trump to make this happen.