Pros react after Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar

Today’s UFC Qatar event was co-headlined by a pivotal welterweight bout featuring Belal Muhammad taking on Ian Machado Garry.

Muhammad (24-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the promotion’s welterweight title to now former champion Jack Della Maddalena at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. Prior to that setback, ‘Remember the Name’ had won six fights in a row, an impressive stretch which included victories over Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry (17-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over surging division contender Carlos Prates. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Future’ had suffered the first loss of his professional career at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Today’s UFC Qatar co-main event resulted in a competitive three round affair. Garry was able to get off some solid leg kicks throughout the 15-minute battle, one of which actually sent the former welterweight champion down to the canvas momentarily. While Belal Muhammad was able to sneak in some decent shots, he couldn’t find a way to get ‘The Future’ to the ground and was ultimately outpointed on the feet. It was a good win for Garry, but likely not one which will secure him a title shot.

Official UFC Qatar Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Muhammad vs. Garry’ below:

Belal vs Ian final predictions who you got?!! #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

The ref actually had to tell the doc to get him a towel 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 22, 2025

10-9 Garry. Belal needs to mix in the wrestling! #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

10-9 Machado Garry Good corner advice for Belal to slow it down. The uglier this fight is, the better it is for him. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 22, 2025

I have it 30-27 Machado Garry, which doesn’t tell the story of how close the fight was. I think R2 was clear for Machado Garry, while 1 and 3 are closer rounds. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 22, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Ian Machado Garry defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar:

29-28 Garry. Let him fight Shavkat again in March #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

29-28 Garry. Good fight but there’s no way he deserves a title shot for that performance #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

Kamaru Usman vs Islam Makhachev is officially the fight to make! Pound-for-Pound King vs Former Pound-for-Pound King! #UFCQatar — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 22, 2025

🥴🥱 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 22, 2025

Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his decision victory over Muhammad this afternoon in Doha?