Pros react after Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar

By Chris Taylor - November 22, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Ian Machado Garry

Today’s UFC Qatar event was co-headlined by a pivotal welterweight bout featuring Belal Muhammad taking on Ian Machado Garry.

Muhammad (24-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the promotion’s welterweight title to now former champion Jack Della Maddalena at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. Prior to that setback, ‘Remember the Name’ had won six fights in a row, an impressive stretch which included victories over Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry (17-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over surging division contender Carlos Prates. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Future’ had suffered the first loss of his professional career at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Today’s UFC Qatar co-main event resulted in a competitive three round affair. Garry was able to get off some solid leg kicks throughout the 15-minute battle, one of which actually sent the former welterweight champion down to the canvas momentarily. While Belal Muhammad was able to sneak in some decent shots, he couldn’t find a way to get ‘The Future’ to the ground and was ultimately outpointed on the feet. It was a good win for Garry, but likely not one which will secure him a title shot.

Official UFC Qatar Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Muhammad vs. Garry’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Ian Machado Garry defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar:

Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his decision victory over Muhammad this afternoon in Doha?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

