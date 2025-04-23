Another top fighter declares ‘rankings are s**t’ in the UFC: ‘I’m out’
If you ask Caio Borralho, rankings don’t mean much in the UFC.
The UFC has a top-15 ranking for each of it’s 12 divisions. The rankings are decided by a panel of media members, although it’s well established that there are other factors at play.
One way or the other, Brazil’s Borralho is now the No.6-ranked middleweight contender in the official UFC rankings. While that seems more or less accurate, he seems to have some issue with the way things are decided.
Borralho shared his gripes about the UFC rankings in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. See what he had to say below.
“This thing is shit, bro. Michael Chandler lost 4 in a row. He’s #12 still. There’s Paulo Costa. He didn’t fight for like 2 years already. He lost 4 for his last 5 fights. He’s still in the rankings. This is crazy.
Borralho pointed to fighters like No. 12-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler and No. 12-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa as evidence that the rankings are flawed.
“This thing is s**, bro,” Borralho said. “Michael Chandler lost four in a row. He’s No. 12 still. There’s Paulo Costa. He didn’t fight for like two years already. He lost four for his last five fights. He’s still in the rankings. This is crazy.
“These rankings are s**, bro,” the UFC middleweight added. “So, I’m out. I don’t care about rankings. Give me a ranked guy, give me an up and coming contender, give me anyone, brother. I don’t f**king care because this ranking doesn’t mean s**t. You can see how desperate I am to fight, right?”
Borralho recently claimed he’s booked to fight top middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. However, his latest comments cast doubt on those claims.
What are your thoughts on the UFC rankings?
