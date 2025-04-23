Another top fighter declares ‘rankings are s**t’ in the UFC: ‘I’m out’

If you ask Caio Borralho, rankings don’t mean much in the UFC.

The UFC has a top-15 ranking for each of it’s 12 divisions. The rankings are decided by a panel of media members, although it’s well established that there are other factors at play.

One way or the other, Brazil’s Borralho is now the No.6-ranked middleweight contender in the official UFC rankings. While that seems more or less accurate, he seems to have some issue with the way things are decided.

Borralho shared his gripes about the UFC rankings in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. See what he had to say below.