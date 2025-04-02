Ian Machado Garry reacts to short notice UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

By Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reacted to being given a short notice fight against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

Ian Machado Garry

We all know that Ian Machado Garry is a very serious, legit contender in the welterweight division. He’s proven that time and time again, most notably in his incredibly close decision loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov. Now, though, he’s set for an entirely new challenge – and another short notice one.

RELATED: UFC Kansas City gets new main event as Ian Machado Garry takes on surging contender

Later this month, Machado Garry will be tasked with battling the seemingly unstoppable rise of Carlos Prates. He opted to take on this incredibly dangerous challenge after Prates’ previous fight fell through, swinging the door open for a clash of styles that should make for a really fascinating contest.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Machado Garry expressed his excitement at being handed such a big opportunity.

 

Machado Garry steps up

“It’s official…me versus Carlos Prates, April 26. I’m excited,” Ian Garry said. “The UFC go, ‘Ah, we need someone. Who do we need? Who do we call?’ You call me. Why? ‘Cause I’m a real fighter who wants to fight the best in the world.

“I’m going to show everybody how good I am,” Garry continued. “Carlos Prates is awesome, but this is my world. I love to fight! There’s nothing more I love in this world than fighting. … Ireland, get your tickets, get your flights. Brazil, get your tickets, get your flights.”

Quotes via MMA News

For Ian Machado Garry, this is an opportunity to prove that he deserves a crack at the welterweight title. It’s pretty stacked at the top of the division as it is, but a statement win here would go a long way to making his case.

Do you believe Ian Machado Garry will be able to defeat Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

