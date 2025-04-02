Ian Machado Garry reacts to short notice UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has reacted to being given a short notice fight against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

We all know that Ian Machado Garry is a very serious, legit contender in the welterweight division. He’s proven that time and time again, most notably in his incredibly close decision loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov. Now, though, he’s set for an entirely new challenge – and another short notice one.

Later this month, Machado Garry will be tasked with battling the seemingly unstoppable rise of Carlos Prates. He opted to take on this incredibly dangerous challenge after Prates’ previous fight fell through, swinging the door open for a clash of styles that should make for a really fascinating contest.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Machado Garry expressed his excitement at being handed such a big opportunity.