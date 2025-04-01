UFC Kansas City gets new main event as Ian Machado Garry takes on surging contender

By Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

UFC Kansas City has gotten a new main event as Ian Machado Garry has once again stepped up on short notice.

Ian Machado Garry

The event was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill. However, the fight is now off, and UFC CEO Dana White announced that Garry will take on Carlos Prates in the main event. The event is set to take place on April 26.

Ian Machado Garry (15-1) is coming off a decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a No. 1 contender fight at welterweight UFC 310. Garry took the fight on short notice, and went all five rounds but came up short. The Irishman is 8-1 in the UFC and has notable wins over Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, Daniel Rodriguez, and Kenan Song, among others.

Garry did recently hint at a fight announcement four days ago on Instagram, writing ‘New KO incoming’ in a post.

Carlos Prates (21-6), meanwhile, was supposed to fight Geoff Neal at UFC 314 in Miami later this month. However, Neal was forced out of the bout, and now the Brazilian will fight a couple of weeks later against Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Prates is 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a knockout win over Neil Magny in a Fight Night main event. The Brazilian has won all four of his fights by knockout, beating Li Jingliang, Charles Radtke, and Trevin Giles.

UFC Kansas City fight card:

With Garry vs Prates now official, the UFC Kansas City fight card is as follows:

  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
  • Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang
  • Michael Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz
  • Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Malcolm Wellmaker
  • Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
  • Ahmad Hassanzada vs. Evan Elder

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Ian Garry UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo contemplating retirement following recent eye injury: "I want to be able to play with my kids"

Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025
Dillon Danis
Tony Ferguson

Dillon Danis shares scatching prediction for Tony Ferguson fight in GFL

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

Dillon Danis has sent a bold prediction on his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson in the GFL.

Carlos Prates Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena
Carlos Prates

UFC 315: Carlos Prates shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

Rising UFC star Carlos Prates has shared his prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall urged to move on from UFC title unification fight against Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time believes Tom Aspinall should stop waiting for Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor planned early retirement 10 years ago, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One former UFC slugger believes Conor McGregor told the public of his plans to leave fighting 10 years ago.

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025
Darren Till, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has hit back at rival Mike Perry for claiming he turned down a lucrative fight offer.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls out Colby Covington in frustrated rant

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

UFC contender Sean Brady has called out fellow welterweight rival, the always controversial Colby Covington, in quite the rant.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

The UFC was in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, for UFC Mexico City. The main event saw flyweight contenders throw down as Brandon Moreno took on Steve Erceg.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal interested in Colby Covington rematch for planned UFC return: "Buckley busted his a*s up!"

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Colby Covington again.