UFC Kansas City gets new main event as Ian Machado Garry takes on surging contender

UFC Kansas City has gotten a new main event as Ian Machado Garry has once again stepped up on short notice.

The event was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill. However, the fight is now off, and UFC CEO Dana White announced that Garry will take on Carlos Prates in the main event. The event is set to take place on April 26.

Ian Machado Garry (15-1) is coming off a decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a No. 1 contender fight at welterweight UFC 310. Garry took the fight on short notice, and went all five rounds but came up short. The Irishman is 8-1 in the UFC and has notable wins over Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, Daniel Rodriguez, and Kenan Song, among others.

Garry did recently hint at a fight announcement four days ago on Instagram, writing ‘New KO incoming’ in a post.

Carlos Prates (21-6), meanwhile, was supposed to fight Geoff Neal at UFC 314 in Miami later this month. However, Neal was forced out of the bout, and now the Brazilian will fight a couple of weeks later against Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Prates is 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a knockout win over Neil Magny in a Fight Night main event. The Brazilian has won all four of his fights by knockout, beating Li Jingliang, Charles Radtke, and Trevin Giles.