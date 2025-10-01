Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker official for UFC Qatar, massive co-main event announced

By Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker isn’t the only high-stakes fight announced for UFC Qatar on November 22nd by Dana White.

UFC lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker will officially square off in the main event of UFC Qatar next month.

Tsarukyan vs. Hooker was reported weeks ago as the UFC’s planned main event for the inaugural event in Qatar, but UFC CEO Dana White made the fight official on Wednesday. White shared the news in an Instagram Live session.

Tsarukyan will get a second chance to earn a lightweight title shot after withdrawing from UFC 311 due to injury earlier this year. He was supposed to face Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title before pulling out just hours before the event due to a back ailment.

Now, Tsarukyan will have to win at least one fight before earning a title shot against current titleholder Ilia Topuria. Topuria’s timeline for a return to the Octagon is uncertain, as of this writing, meaning the Tsarukyan vs. Hooker winner could be Topuria’s next opponent.

Meanwhile, Hooker returns following a win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 last year that propelled him into the lightweight title mix. Hooker was supposed to fight at UFC 313 against Justin Gaethje before withdrawing due to a hand injury.

Dana White: Former UFC champion set to return in UFC Qatar co-main event

White also announced another massive fight scheduled for UFC Qatar.

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will return to title contention to face Ian Machado Garry in the UFC Qatar co-main event. This marks Muhammad’s first fight since losing the welterweight belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Before dropping the title to Maddalena, Muhammad was on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, featuring wins over Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns.

Garry returns to the Octagon after handing Carlos Prates his first UFC defeat at UFC Kansas City in April. Garry bounced back following his first-career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in the UFC 310 co-main in December.

Muhammad vs. Garry comes at a busy time in the UFC welterweight division. Maddalena will defend his title against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 next month, and Prates vs. Edwards will feature on the card.

Muhammad was linked to a potential matchup with Kamaru Usman in recent months, but it appears the UFC has other plans for the former titleholder, Usman.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Hecher Sosa and Dana White speak after Sosa's win on Dana White's Contender Series

DWCS star gets tattoo of inspirational note from Dana White after securing UFC contract

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer explains why he's fighting Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 after previously turning him down

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

Joe Pyfer wants to set the record straight ahead of UFC 320.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

In the main event of UFC 320, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a -265 favorite while the Brazilian is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.

Dana White observes Contender Series Show
UFC

Dana White promises major fight news just ahead of UFC 320 PPV

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White will be dropping some fight news on Wednesday.

Patchy Mix Enters UFC Octagon

UFC 320 fighter Patchy Mix vows to get revenge on top contender who spoiled his debut

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares hilarious exchange with head coach Javier Mendez: 'You snoring'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

Daniel Cormier isn’t the only American Kickboxing Academy member who gets roasted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo thinks Merab Dvalishvili should go up to featherweight if he beats Cory Sandhagen

Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Merab Dvalishvili should head up to featherweight if he wins at UFC 320.

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira will "crush" Magomed Ankalaev in UFC 320 rematch, claims UFC legend

Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025

UFC legend Stephen Thompson believes Alex Pereira will get his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen's coach shares interesting mentality ahead of UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025

Cory Sandhagen’s coach has explained the mentality they have heading into his UFC 320 title fight this weekend.