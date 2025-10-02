Conor McGregor threatens to cut ‘Michael’ Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor gave Mike Perry another ultimatum ahead of the latter’s return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens.

Mike Perry will put his ‘King of Violence’ title on the line against Jeremy Stephens in the Bare Knuckle FC 82 main event this weekend in Newark. Perry returns to the ring for the first time since a win over Thiago Alves last year, after undergoing a brief hiatus to box Jake Paul in a short-notice bout.

During Perry’s rise to BKFC stardom, he’s shared a colorful relationship with part-owner Conor McGregor. After Perry lost to Paul in their boxing match last year, McGregor declared that Perry was ‘released’ from his BKFC contract, but didn’t follow through on the threats.

Despite McGregor’s pivot, he assured Perry of what’s on the line this weekend in his fighting return.

Conor McGregor threatens to cut Mike Perry again if he doesn’t win at BKFC 82

During the BKFC 82 pre-fight press conference, McGregor gave Perry an ultimatum ahead of his fight against Jeremy Stephens.

Conor McGregor in there facing off with Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens 💀 pic.twitter.com/JrjKwsONZu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 2, 2025

“You know what’s at stake, Michael! If you don’t perform, you’re gone!” McGregor declared.

“You can go back to those exhibition bouts, those Misfits [bouts] where they put on the big gloves. We’ll part ways, and who are you against? A man named Jeremy Stephens, who the f— is that guy? The one and only!

“They’re both angling for a fight with the big boss, me! I’m the big boss, baby!”

Following his planned UFC comeback fight at The White House next year, McGregor could potentially fight the Perry vs. Stephens winner. While nothing’s been announced regarding McGregor’s planned comeback to the Octagon, McGregor has assured his fans he intends to endure a six-month camp to fight next year.

While McGregor prepares for his MMA return, Perry could potentially face longtime rival Darren Till in the BKFC ring, as CEO David Feldman admitted earlier this week. Till and Feldman are in talks for a potential deal to make the Perry fight come to fruition.