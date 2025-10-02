Conor McGregor threatens to cut ‘Michael’ Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

By Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025
Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul

UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor gave Mike Perry another ultimatum ahead of the latter’s return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens.

Mike Perry will put his ‘King of Violence’ title on the line against Jeremy Stephens in the Bare Knuckle FC 82 main event this weekend in Newark. Perry returns to the ring for the first time since a win over Thiago Alves last year, after undergoing a brief hiatus to box Jake Paul in a short-notice bout.

During Perry’s rise to BKFC stardom, he’s shared a colorful relationship with part-owner Conor McGregor. After Perry lost to Paul in their boxing match last year, McGregor declared that Perry was ‘released’ from his BKFC contract, but didn’t follow through on the threats.

Despite McGregor’s pivot, he assured Perry of what’s on the line this weekend in his fighting return.

Conor McGregor threatens to cut Mike Perry again if he doesn’t win at BKFC 82

During the BKFC 82 pre-fight press conference, McGregor gave Perry an ultimatum ahead of his fight against Jeremy Stephens.

 

“You know what’s at stake, Michael! If you don’t perform, you’re gone!” McGregor declared.

“You can go back to those exhibition bouts, those Misfits [bouts] where they put on the big gloves. We’ll part ways, and who are you against? A man named Jeremy Stephens, who the f— is that guy? The one and only!

“They’re both angling for a fight with the big boss, me! I’m the big boss, baby!”

Following his planned UFC comeback fight at The White House next year, McGregor could potentially fight the Perry vs. Stephens winner. While nothing’s been announced regarding McGregor’s planned comeback to the Octagon, McGregor has assured his fans he intends to endure a six-month camp to fight next year.

While McGregor prepares for his MMA return, Perry could potentially face longtime rival Darren Till in the BKFC ring, as CEO David Feldman admitted earlier this week. Till and Feldman are in talks for a potential deal to make the Perry fight come to fruition.

BKFC Boxing News Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens Mike Perry UFC

Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen

UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen title fight

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025
Wanderlei Silva after post-fight KO
Kamaru Usman

Former UFC champion blames Wanderlei Silva for post-fight incident that led to injuries

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

An ex-UFC champion believes Wanderlei Silva deserves blame for a recent post-fight melee.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira puzzled by Tom Aspinall's comments about his resume prior to UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

Alex Pereira can’t wrap his head around recent comments from UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall.

Magomed Ankalaev throws strike at Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev makes bold promise ahead of Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has made quite the promise ahead of his UFC 320 rematch against Alex Pereira.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer sends a message to his critics ahead of UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has sent a message to his critics as he prepares to face Abus Magomedov at UFC 320.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira shows interest in Carlos Ulberg fight following UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili training
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili breaks down his expectation for Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has explained what he believes could happen in his title fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev gives his thoughts on possible UFC light heavyweight contenders

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has given his thoughts on a handful of possible UFC light heavyweight contenders that he could end up facing.

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens BKFC 82 press conference
BKFC

"It'd be cool to see the underdog [Jeremy Stephens] [win]" vs. Mike Perry, says Queen of Violence hopeful

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

Mike Perry defends his King of Violence crown against Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of BKFC 82, and one of the fighters vying for the Queen of Violence crown has weighed in on that headlining bout.

UFC Perth
UFC Perth

UFC Perth "was like a ghost town" compared to "superstar" feel of last UFC Perth trek, per Tom Nolan

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

There was a pretty stark difference between the prior UFC Perth experience Tom Nolan had as compared to his most recent anecdotal happenings being on a Perth-based UFC event. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Nolan covered several subjects in the wake of his first-round rear-naked choke win over Charlie Campbell on the September 27th UFC Fight Night offering.