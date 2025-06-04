Ian Machado Garry names former UFC champion who should retire

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

Ian Machado Garry thinks one former UFC titleholder should hang up his gloves.

Ian Machado Garry press conference

It isn’t often that fans and experts call for an ex-titleholder’s retirement after just two straight losses, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Leon Edwards. “Rocky” lost the UFC Welterweight Championship to Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision. He followed that up with a submission loss to Sean Brady.

Edwards’ performance against Brady, in particular, has left many questioning if the former 170-pound ruler’s heart is in the fight game anymore.

RELATED: UFC HALL OF FAMER HAS INTERESTING SUGGESTION FOR LEON EDWARDS’ NEXT FIGHT FOLLOWING LANDSLIDE LOSS TO SEAN BRADY

Garry Urges Edwards to Retire

During an interview with talkSPORT, Ian Machado Garry was asked if Leon Edwards is “done” inside the Octagon. “The Future” believes Edwards’ time has come and gone.

“If I was Leon I’d be retired,” Garry said. “He clearly doesn’t have the love for it anymore, clearly doesn’t have the talent for it against the young youth in the division. Just kick it in, say you were a world champion and go off into the streets of Birmingham and tell the people the story of what was, not what is.”

While Edwards contemplates what’s next for him, Garry has never been closer to a UFC title opportunity. He recently defeated Carlos Prates via unanimous decision, surviving a late scare in the process. Garry finds himself at the No. 6 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

As for Edwards, he has dropped to the No. 4 position, which is the lowest he’s been in quite some time. When addressing his loss to Sean Brady on social media, “Rocky” insisted that he’s “still him” and vowed to learn from the one-sided defeat. The question remains: can the soon-to-be 34-year-old return to championship form before his career comes to a close?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ian Garry Leon Edwards UFC

