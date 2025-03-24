UFC Hall of Famer has interesting suggestion for Leon Edwards’ next fight following landslide loss to Sean Brady

Michael Bisping on “Rocky’s” Next Move

Following UFC London, Michael Bisping joined the TNT Sports panel to share his belief that Leon Edwards should be matched up against a striker in his next outing (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I like the Ian Garry matchup because I think Leon deserves to go out there and fight someone that’s going to give him a stylistically favorable matchup,” Bisping told TNT Sports of Edwards. “I don’t mean a winnable fight, but not a nightmare scenario where another guy is trying to take him down. Give him like what Jack (Della Maddalena) would have been. I think the biggest opponent for Leon Edwards now though is going to be himself. What’s going on in (his head)? Does he accept that, ‘OK, I was just beaten by two really high-level grapplers, maybe the two best grapplers in the division, and I’m still (33) years old, I haven’t slowed down, I haven’t got injuries, I’m not riddled with arthritis.’”

As Bisping mentioned, Edwards was initially scheduled to meet Jack Della Maddalena at UFC London. Maddalena is known for his striking, but he was pulled from the event to fill in for a UFC welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers will give Edwards another grappler or if he will be engaged in a standup battle.