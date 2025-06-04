UFC legend isn’t bothered by bantamweight G.O.A.T. talks for Merab Dvalishvili

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

One all-time bantamweight great isn’t upset about G.O.A.T. talks surrounding Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili

While Dvalishvili has only had one successful title defense thus far, his work against elite competition prior to fighting for the UFC bantamweight gold has left some convinced that “The Machine” is the greatest bantamweight ever. The list of names Dvalishvili defeated before receiving his first crack at UFC gold included Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and Marlon Moraes.

Dvalishvili went on to defeat Sean O’Malley to capture the 135-pound hardware. He then defeated Umar Nurmagomedov to successfully retain his championship.

RELATED: UFC 316 COMMENTATOR THINKS MERAB DVALISHVILI IS THE GREATEST BANTAMWEIGHT OF ALL TIME

Dominick Cruz on G.O.A.T. Argument for Dvalishvili

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Dominick Cruz reacted to his good friend Jon Anik calling Merab Dvalishvili the bantamweight G.O.A.T. of MMA. Cruz has no issue with “The Machine” being inserted into the conversation.

“I think that Jon Anik knows – he makes media, he knows how to do that,” Cruz told MMA Junkie. “That’s my boy. I love that dude. The fact that there’s even a conversation with me involved, it’s not for me to decide something like that. I’m not saying it’s this level, but as a parallel you’re talking about Lebron (James) and (Michael) Jordan, right?

“You’re never going to convince me ever, ever, no matter what, under any circumstance that Lebron is better than Jordan. To me. But then you got the latter that’s going to say the opposite. I love that there’s even a conversation. If there’s a conversation, then that’s what this thing is about – and you know what? Merab is making it a conversation, too. Good for him.”

Dvalishvili can swing the topic further in his favor if he can pull off another victory over O’Malley at UFC 316. The reigning bantamweight champion plans to fight two more times following Saturday’s main event. Dvalishvili has already named Cory Sandhagen as his next title defense if he gets past “Suga.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dominick Cruz Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry press conference

Ian Machado Garry names former UFC champion who should retire

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025
Maycee Barber
UFC

Maycee Barber provides fresh update following recent health scare at UFC event

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

UFC star Maycee Barber has provided an update following her recent health scare at the UFC Apex last weekend.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley names the hardest-hitting opponent he's faced in the UFC

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

Former UFC champion Sean O’Malley has named the hardest-hitting opponent he’s faced in the promotion.

Patricio Pitbull, UFC, MMA, UFC 314
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull reportedly booked for second UFC fight against fan favorite at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

Patricio Pitbull will reportedly square off against Dan Ige at UFC 318, which is set to go down on July 19 in New Orleans.

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix
UFC

Mario Bautista is "excited" to welcome Patchy Mix to the UFC at UFC 316: "We all know how good Patchy is"

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

Mario Bautista is glad to be the one to welcome former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix to the UFC.

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant announces she's out of Power Slap title fight due to injury: "It's a one-in-a-million, freak, crazy injury"

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025
Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland reveals surprising net worth

BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025

Ever wonder how much money Sean Strickland has made during his time in the UFC? Well, he’ll be more than happy to tell you.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis jokingly claims UFC is scripted ahead of UFC Nashville main event: "First-round knockout"

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025

Derrick Lewis believes the UFC is scripted and will prove it to everyone at UFC Nashville.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
UFC

PHOTO | Kayla Harrison shows off insane physique ahead of UFC 316 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025

Kayla Harrison is in incredible shape ahead of her first bid at UFC gold — not that it’s any surprise.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA
UFC

Derrick Lewis admits to cheating in past UFC fight: 'Any means necessary'

BJ Penn Staff - June 3, 2025

Derrick Lewis is coming clean. Apparently, “The Black Beast” intentionally broke the rules in one of his past UFC fights—and possibly others.