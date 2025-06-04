UFC legend isn’t bothered by bantamweight G.O.A.T. talks for Merab Dvalishvili

Dominick Cruz on G.O.A.T. Argument for Dvalishvili

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Dominick Cruz reacted to his good friend Jon Anik calling Merab Dvalishvili the bantamweight G.O.A.T. of MMA. Cruz has no issue with “The Machine” being inserted into the conversation.

“I think that Jon Anik knows – he makes media, he knows how to do that,” Cruz told MMA Junkie. “That’s my boy. I love that dude. The fact that there’s even a conversation with me involved, it’s not for me to decide something like that. I’m not saying it’s this level, but as a parallel you’re talking about Lebron (James) and (Michael) Jordan, right?

“You’re never going to convince me ever, ever, no matter what, under any circumstance that Lebron is better than Jordan. To me. But then you got the latter that’s going to say the opposite. I love that there’s even a conversation. If there’s a conversation, then that’s what this thing is about – and you know what? Merab is making it a conversation, too. Good for him.”

Dvalishvili can swing the topic further in his favor if he can pull off another victory over O’Malley at UFC 316. The reigning bantamweight champion plans to fight two more times following Saturday’s main event. Dvalishvili has already named Cory Sandhagen as his next title defense if he gets past “Suga.”