Mike Perry questions whether Robbie Lawler is scared to fight him in BKFC

By Harry Kettle - June 4, 2025

BKFC veteran Mike Perry has questioned whether or not Robbie Lawler is afraid to fight him in the bare-knuckle promotion.

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler

As we know, Mike Perry is pretty much the king of bare-knuckle boxing – and it’s all thanks to his run with BKFC. He has pretty much been the face of the promotion ever since he first stepped foot in the ring, and he’s had some pretty interesting fights along the way too. Of course, he’s the kind of guy who is always looking ahead to the next thing, and it’s clear to see that he has some big plans for himself.

RELATED: Robbie Lawler provides retirement update amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry: “Never say never”

One of those plans has long since included calling out Robbie Lawler. Perry has made it clear since way back in 2017 that he’s interested in fighting the former UFC welterweight champion, and he has refused to give up on that dream. They were initially scheduled to face off way back at UFC 255 in late 2020. Alas, given Lawler’s retirement from MMA a few years back, it’s been unclear as to whether or not it’s actually going to happen.

In a recent interview, Perry decided to take things a step further by suggesting that ‘Ruthless’ is actually scared to compete against him now.

Perry’s view on potential Lawler fight

“Everybody wants to see me beat him up, man. I think he’s scared. He’s too afraid. Robbie’s afraid because I got five bare-knuckle fights. Plus, you know, any street fight I’ve ever had.”

“I don’t know. Has Robbie ever been in a street fight? I don’t think he has. I don’t think people tried him. How could it have happened and not gone on the internet?”

Do you believe we will ever see this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC Mike Perry Robbie Lawler

Neither Sean Strickland nor Mike Perry has a fight booked right now. That didn’t stop the former UFC champ and current BKFC star from getting together in Las Vegas for a spirited sparring session.

