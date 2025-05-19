Jake Paul remains confident he would’ve beaten Canelo Alvarez had they fought: “He’s just washed up”
Jake Paul believes he would have beaten Canelo Alvarez had they fought.
Paul and Alvarez were linked to a fight on May 5, but the bout fell apart at the last second. The Mexican went on to fight William Scull while Paul will box Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.
Had the fight happened, Jake Paul would have been a big underdog, but he remains confident he would have beaten Canelo Alvarez, as he claims the Mexican is washed.
“I would have beaten Canelo, for sure. Even just watching him against Scull. He’s just washed up, inactive, doesn’t throw a lot of punches, and not very strong,” Paul said to Ariel Helwani. “What’s crazy is one of my main training partners for the last two years is the one who ‘lost’ to William Scull. He was the one who should’ve been fighting Canelo. His name is Vladimir Shishkin. He beat Scull way worse than Canelo did, and this is the guy I’ve been sparring every day for two-and-a-half years, going toe-to-toe with.”
Jake Paul has high expectations for his career
The hope for Jake Paul is that he can eventually fight Canelo Alvarez, as he is confident he would beat him.
But, even if he doesn’t get the Alvarez fight, Paul is confident he will take out plenty of massive names and cement his career.
“People say I’m crazy, they have said this my whole journey,” Paul said. “They said I wouldn’t beat Mike Tyson. I wouldn’t beat Nate Robinson. They said I wouldn’t beat Nate Diaz, and Silva, and Woodley, and Ben Askren, and every single person. So, when it happens, I’m going to have the last laugh, and I know what I’m capable of and there’s a lot more names on the list that I’m going to beat in the next couple of years and it’s going to be the greatest boxing career of all time.”
Paul is 11-1 and is coming off a win over Tyson.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Canelo Alvarez Jake Paul