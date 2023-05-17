search

Demetrious Johnson reveals secret to beating Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10

By Andrew Whitelaw - May 17, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time.

The reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion completed the first successful defence of his title when he scored a unanimous decision against Adriano Moraes in their main event trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver on May 6th.

The former UFC champ showed off the full range in his arsenal to overcome the Brazilian and enhanced his legacy as one of the best to ever do it. ‘Mighty’ has been active on his YouTube channel ‘Mighty Gaming’ of late, and offered a break down of the fight in his latest video (14:00) where he shared some key tips with the fans.

Looking at a segment in the fourth round where he landed a beautiful knee, Demetrious Johnson unpicked the action,

“Elbow on the top. Breaks, then the knee comes from a different angle. It’s not in front of him,” explained the 36 year old.

“When he goes to correct his posture then he becomes in front of me – he lands, I push him, he’s hurt, his arms are down. He’s expecting another knee coming in from the gut…you go high! Right? That’s why I feel MMA is the pinnacle – because you can use so many more weapons to get them thinking about different things …That’s why I say get behind the shoulder when you fight …hit them where they can’t see you. That’s what I was doing with Adriano,” added the WEC veteran.

Demetrious Johnson holds numerous records from his UFC tenure, and as well as holding the ONE flyweight belt, he also won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019. He summarized his MMA striking approach by suggesting fighters should,

“Get behind the angle and elbow, get behind the elbow and strike. That’s what you need to do.”

Demetrious Johnson is now 5-1 inside the ONE Circle, and there were strong rumours that he would announce his retirement in the wake of the Moraes trilogy. However, the MMA legend did a face-off with #2-ranked flyweight Kairat Akhmetov after getting his hand raised in Colorado. He’s also been called out by ONE Strawweight World Champion Jarred Brooks – another UFC veteran, as well as being touted for a grappling match against ONE Flyweight Grappling World Champion, Mikey Musumeci.

What do you think is next for Demetrious Johnson?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Demetrious Johnson

