Henry Cejudo explains what could potentially prevent him from retiring after UFC 323

By Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025
Henry Cejudo

UFC veteran Henry Cejudo has explained what could lead to him deciding against a second retirement after UFC 323.

Over five years on from his first mixed martial arts retirement, Henry Cejudo is set to run it back this weekend. ‘Triple C’ has promised to walk away from MMA once again after his fight against Payton Talbott, suggesting that he wants to spend more time with his family as opposed to training.

Since his comeback, the 38-year-old Cejudo has lost three straight to Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong. In Talbott, he will be taking on a rising star who could one day have the potential to become a really big name for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent media scrum, however, Cejudo implied that there’s a chance he could be lured back into the cage after UFC 323.

Cejudo discusses mixed martial arts retirement

“This is it for me, guys,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a media scrum. “This is it for me, unless Dana (White) gets me a big fight with some other Mexican, then I’d be willing to do it. Other than that, I think I’ve done everything at the highest level since I was 11 years old. From cutting weight at that damn time, and there’s just a lot of satisfaction in my life. I’m ready to move on too. I have a couple kids that want to play with their Dad 24/7.”

“It’s not about anything else but giving what I have, and what wasn’t given to me in my last fight,” Cejudo said. “That’s all. Fair shake. You know, despite whatever the outcome could come. Payton is good. Payton is a humble dude. He came out to be mentored by me for a couple of days, coming out to Arizona. So, that says a lot about him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

