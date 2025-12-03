Edson Barboza calls for a war against Jalin Turner at UFC 323

By Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025
Edson Barboza, UFC 319

UFC legend Edson Barboza has called for a war against Jalin Turner as the two prepare to face off at lightweight this weekend.

For many years now, Edson Barboza has been putting on entertaining fights for mixed martial arts fans all over the world. While he hasn’t always come away with the victory, he’s the kind of fighter who knows how to get the best out of both himself and his opponent – and he has never been one to turn down a tough challenge.

RELATED: Edson Barboza believes he’s the “one guy” who deserves a BMF title fight against Max Holloway

In his last eight fights, Barboza is 4-4 with two knockouts in that time – and at the age 39, he still seems to have the power necessary to cause anyone problems at both 145 and 155 pounds. This time around, he’ll be staying at lightweight after his return to the division earlier this year, where he will be facing the returning Jalin Turner who has opted to end his retirement.

In a recent interview, Barboza made it clear that he wants to go out there and put on another legendary war for the fans.

Barboza wants a war against Turner

“It’s gonna be a war like always, you know? The type of fight that people like, that I like. It’s gonna be a war. He’s a great fighter, a great striker, it’s gonna be an exciting fight for sure.”

“I think he knows what is best for him [Turner returning from retirement]. If he wants to come back, good for him. For him, if he’s ready to come back to do this, I always pray all the best for him.”

“I’m still excited. I still enjoy every second. Every time I step in the Octagon, not only the Octagon, but going to the gym, doing the diet, trying to do everything right. I’m still enjoying it and I still love the sport.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Edson Barboza Jalin Turner UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo explains what could potentially prevent him from retiring after UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025
Aljamain Sterling
Lerone Murphy

Aljamain Sterling and Lerone Murphy tease featherweight showdown

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025

Aljamain Sterling and Lerone Murphy have started to tease a possible featherweight showdown against each other.

Payton Talbott speaks after a win, opposite Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle
Payton Talbott

Payton Talbott shares 'career changing advice' UFC 323 opponent Henry Cejudo gave him months before upcoming clash

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Rising UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott received career-altering advice from a surprising source, Henry Cejudo, before their fight.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney plans to 'steal the show' against Chris Duncan at UFC 323: 'Come home a little sore'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Terrance McKinney knows his fight against Chris Duncan at UFC 323 will steal the show.

Sean Strickland speaks at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Anthony Hernandez after his win over Roman Dolidze
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland claims he turned down Anthony Hernandez fight due to refusal to compete in Australia

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland declined the promotion’s offer to fight Anthony Hernandez for a bizarre reason.

Petr Yan

Petr Yan shares bold prediction for UFC 323 title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025
Sean O'Malley punches Merab Dvalishvili during their fight at UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says Merab Dvalishvili's 'confidence in his hands' could lead to stunning upset loss at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s two-time rival, Sean O’Malley, believes we could see a massive upset in the UFC 323 main event this weekend.

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Dana White at the UFC 322 press conference
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley questions Dana White's lack of promotion after heavily criticized 2026 fight announcements

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley questions whether or not Dana White is still as excited as ever about promoting fights.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams fans saying he wanted a way out against Ciryl Gane: 'I was expecting a tough fight'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall has made it clear he wasn’t looking for a way out against Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall speaks with Michael Bisping at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-in
Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping says Tom Aspinall is 'playing into the narrative' in proving severity of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping advised Tom Aspinall on how to handle criticism of his fight at UFC 321 correctly.