Edson Barboza calls for a war against Jalin Turner at UFC 323

UFC legend Edson Barboza has called for a war against Jalin Turner as the two prepare to face off at lightweight this weekend.

For many years now, Edson Barboza has been putting on entertaining fights for mixed martial arts fans all over the world. While he hasn’t always come away with the victory, he’s the kind of fighter who knows how to get the best out of both himself and his opponent – and he has never been one to turn down a tough challenge.

In his last eight fights, Barboza is 4-4 with two knockouts in that time – and at the age 39, he still seems to have the power necessary to cause anyone problems at both 145 and 155 pounds. This time around, he’ll be staying at lightweight after his return to the division earlier this year, where he will be facing the returning Jalin Turner who has opted to end his retirement.

In a recent interview, Barboza made it clear that he wants to go out there and put on another legendary war for the fans.

Barboza wants a war against Turner

“It’s gonna be a war like always, you know? The type of fight that people like, that I like. It’s gonna be a war. He’s a great fighter, a great striker, it’s gonna be an exciting fight for sure.”

“I think he knows what is best for him [Turner returning from retirement]. If he wants to come back, good for him. For him, if he’s ready to come back to do this, I always pray all the best for him.”

“I’m still excited. I still enjoy every second. Every time I step in the Octagon, not only the Octagon, but going to the gym, doing the diet, trying to do everything right. I’m still enjoying it and I still love the sport.”