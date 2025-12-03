Aljamain Sterling and Lerone Murphy tease featherweight showdown

By Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling and Lerone Murphy have started to tease a possible featherweight showdown against each other.

As we know, Lerone Murphy was overlooked recently in the UFC featherweight championship conversation. Instead of him getting a shot against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, which was what many expected, that opportunity was instead given to Diego Lopes. As you can imagine, Murphy wasn’t too pleased about this.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling explains why he should face Lerone Murphy in a No. 1 contender fight

To his credit, though, the Englishman has made it clear that he is ready to make his return to the cage as soon as possible and against just about anyone they put in his way. That could include former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling who, in recent days, has made his own feelings clear about the current state of UFC matchmaking.

In the following exchange on social media, Sterling and Murphy hinted at the possibility of squaring off at some point in 2026.

 

Sterling and Murphy tease future showdown

Sterling: “First sparring day back! I’m tryna get active my boy, Lerone Murphy, what’s shakin mate? We can’t let these guys have all the fun now.”

Murphy: “Be careful what you wish for g”

Sterling: “Just put the fries in the bag bro.”

Regardless of who you would prefer to win this fight, the big story coming out of all of this has to be the Volkanovski vs Lopes rematch. It still doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense to the masses, and it will be interesting to see if Dana White responds to the criticism (if he even gets asked about it).

If Aljamain Sterling vs Lerone Murphy is a fight that winds up getting booked, who would you back to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Lerone Murphy UFC

Related

Edson Barboza, UFC 319

Edson Barboza calls for a war against Jalin Turner at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025
Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo explains what could potentially prevent him from retiring after UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2025

UFC veteran Henry Cejudo has explained what could lead to him deciding against a second retirement after UFC 323.

Payton Talbott speaks after a win, opposite Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle
Payton Talbott

Payton Talbott shares 'career changing advice' UFC 323 opponent Henry Cejudo gave him months before upcoming clash

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Rising UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott received career-altering advice from a surprising source, Henry Cejudo, before their fight.

Terrance McKinney
UFC

Terrance McKinney plans to 'steal the show' against Chris Duncan at UFC 323: 'Come home a little sore'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Terrance McKinney knows his fight against Chris Duncan at UFC 323 will steal the show.

Sean Strickland speaks at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Anthony Hernandez after his win over Roman Dolidze
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland claims he turned down Anthony Hernandez fight due to refusal to compete in Australia

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland declined the promotion’s offer to fight Anthony Hernandez for a bizarre reason.

Petr Yan

Petr Yan shares bold prediction for UFC 323 title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025
Sean O'Malley punches Merab Dvalishvili during their fight at UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says Merab Dvalishvili's 'confidence in his hands' could lead to stunning upset loss at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s two-time rival, Sean O’Malley, believes we could see a massive upset in the UFC 323 main event this weekend.

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Dana White at the UFC 322 press conference
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley questions Dana White's lack of promotion after heavily criticized 2026 fight announcements

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley questions whether or not Dana White is still as excited as ever about promoting fights.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams fans saying he wanted a way out against Ciryl Gane: 'I was expecting a tough fight'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall has made it clear he wasn’t looking for a way out against Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall speaks with Michael Bisping at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-in
Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping says Tom Aspinall is 'playing into the narrative' in proving severity of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping advised Tom Aspinall on how to handle criticism of his fight at UFC 321 correctly.