UFC legend Henry Cejudo has called for a fight against Sean O’Malley following the latter’s loss at UFC 316 last weekend.

As we know, Sean O’Malley fell short in his attempt to regain the UFC bantamweight championship last Saturday night. He was attempting to win it back from Merab Dvalishvili, the same man who took it from him in the first place. Unfortunately, after a competitive start to proceedings, ‘Suga’ was simply overwhelmed by Merab who seems to be getting better and better as champion.

Ever since then, many fans have been wondering what could be next for O’Malley. He’s already won the belt at 135 pounds, and there are potentially some interesting options for him if he opts to make the shift up to featherweight. Either way, though, nobody can deny what he’s been able to achieve in mixed martial arts up to this point.

Henry Cejudo, who has been pretty eager to fight O’Malley for years now, recently put out the following challenge on social media.