Kevin Holland calls out former title challenger following UFC 316 submission finish

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Kevin Holland has named one brash UFC welterweight who he wouldn’t mind mixing it up with.

Kevin Holland submits Vicente Luque

Holland competed on the UFC 316 card in Newark. He went one-on-one with fellow veteran Vicente Luque. Holland earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus thanks to his second-round submission finish.

Coming off two straight wins, Holland is seeking a showdown with a top 10-ranked UFC welterweight.

RELATED: UFC 316 BONUS REPORT: KEVIN HOLLAND ONE OF FOUR ‘POTN’ WINNERS

Holland vs. Covington?

Kevin Holland spoke to reporters during the UFC 316 post-fight press conference. “Trailblazer” believes a matchup against Colby Covington would do good business for the UFC (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think it will be a good one,” Holland said at the UFC 316 post-fight news conference. “I know they’re doing ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ house right now with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, but to be honest with you, they can just cancel that one and just do me and Colby. Me and Colby could do whatever. Anything me and Colby do would sell.

“It can be fun. It can be a lot of sh*t talking. It can be whatever it needs to be. I think me and Colby do numbers, and it would be the highest Fight Night. If we were to be on a pay-per-view event, we’d help sell that thing out. You wouldn’t even need a stacked undercard.”

Covington’s last outing took place back in Dec. 2024. He shared the Octagon with Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. The doctor stopped the fight before round three could end due to a deep cut above Covington’s eye. While Covington insisted he should’ve been allowed to continue, the general consensus is that Buckley was well on his way to a victory.

Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers agree with Holland and book him for a showdown with Covington.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Kevin Holland UFC

Related

Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix speaks on unsuccessful UFC debut against Mario Bautista

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili UFC 316
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reveals key name who helped him defeat Sean O'Malley again at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili says one key name played a huge role in his successful training camp for UFC 316.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira takes shot at Magomed Ankalaev amid social media beef

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Alex Pereira has responded to Magomed Ankalaev’s constant digs towards him on social media.

Amanda Nunes UFC 314
UFC

Amanda Nunes shares true reason for initial UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Amanda Nunes has revealed the true reason she initially decided to retire.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Dana White responds to rumors of tension with Turki Alalshikh amid Canelo-Crawford promoter news

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed speculation that his relationship with Turki Alalshikh has deteriorated.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown

Kayla Harrison reacts to future UFC title fight with Amanda Nunes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025
Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Dana White reacts to Patchy Mix’s disappointing Octagon debut at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Patchy Mix’s disappointing debut at UFC 316 last night.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White gives his thoughts on latest updates in Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the latest developments in the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall saga.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling calls for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after his UFC 316 defeat

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has called for a rematch against Sean O’Malley after the latter’s second straight loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan
Sean O'Malley

Petr Yan scolds Sean O’Malley following his submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight Petr Yan has hit out at former rival Sean O’Malley following the latter’s loss at UFC 316 last night.