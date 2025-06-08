Kevin Holland calls out former title challenger following UFC 316 submission finish

Holland vs. Covington?

Kevin Holland spoke to reporters during the UFC 316 post-fight press conference. “Trailblazer” believes a matchup against Colby Covington would do good business for the UFC (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think it will be a good one,” Holland said at the UFC 316 post-fight news conference. “I know they’re doing ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ house right now with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, but to be honest with you, they can just cancel that one and just do me and Colby. Me and Colby could do whatever. Anything me and Colby do would sell.

“It can be fun. It can be a lot of sh*t talking. It can be whatever it needs to be. I think me and Colby do numbers, and it would be the highest Fight Night. If we were to be on a pay-per-view event, we’d help sell that thing out. You wouldn’t even need a stacked undercard.”

Covington’s last outing took place back in Dec. 2024. He shared the Octagon with Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. The doctor stopped the fight before round three could end due to a deep cut above Covington’s eye. While Covington insisted he should’ve been allowed to continue, the general consensus is that Buckley was well on his way to a victory.

Time will tell if the UFC matchmakers agree with Holland and book him for a showdown with Covington.