Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling trade barbs amid UFC 314 announcement

By Fernando Quiles - February 24, 2025

Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling have gone back and forth on social media following a big UFC 314 announcement.

Diego Lopes Aljamain Sterling

Dana White recently revealed that Alexander Volkanovski and Lopes will collide for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship on April 12 in Miami. Ilia Topuria has decided to vacate the 145-pound gold to move up to the lightweight division. While Volkanovski vs. Lopes sounds like a fun fight on paper, not everyone is on board with it.

Sterling has expressed his belief that another featherweight contender should’ve had Lopes’ spot.

Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling Argue Over UFC 314 Spot

Aljamain Sterling took to his X account to react to Diego Lopes receiving a crack at the UFC featherweight title over Movsar Evloev.

“Definitely should’ve been Movsar but of course, no fighter in their rightful mind, will ever turn down a title shot because they think “it’s the right thing to do”, so that someone more deserving gets it”

https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1893186447416402146

“Some ppl actually watch fights and break them down. It’ll be a fun fight because of how Lopes fights but if Lopes doesn’t clean up these holes, then Volk will regain the title. Your post is an honest assessment of his past few fights, not including the Ortega fight of course.”

Lopes responded to Sterling’s comments with three laughing emojis. This prompted the “Funk Master” to question what’s so funny about what was said.

“What’s the joke? You got the title shot. Why would you turn it down? Help me understand what’s so funny here? Lol I’m confused Diego… help a brother out amigo”

https://twitter.com/Diegolopesmma/status/1894050764391072104

Lopes responded by accusing Sterling of turning down fights.

https://twitter.com/Diegolopesmma/status/1894050764391072104

“The joke is that I’m going to fight for the title because I’m the most active fighter in the division, because I accept fights and don’t deny them like you and your friend Movsar did and do.”

Sterling was filmed grappling with Volkanovski before “The Great” shares the Octagon with Lopes. Perhaps there is some gamesmanship going on ahead of fight night. Regardless of the outcome, a future showdown between Sterling and Lopes could very well take place if the stars align.

