UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

By Harry Kettle - July 8, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns is of the belief that Charles Oliveira needs to take some time off following his loss at UFC 317.

Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference

In his most recent outing at UFC 317, Charles Oliveira attempted to regain the UFC lightweight championship. He went up against Ilia Topuria, and while he had a few nice moments in the early stages of the fight, it ended in heartbreak for ‘Do Bronx’. He was knocked out cold, with Topuria doing exactly what he said he was going to do.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett blasts ‘stupid’ Charles Oliveira for UFC 317 game plan against Ilia Topuria

At this point, nobody really knows what comes next for Charles Oliveira. He’s already been to the top of the mountain and although there’s still a strong fanbase behind him, being knocked out in that way by Topuria has led many to believe that he won’t be able to get back to a championship level again.

In a recent podcast, his fellow Brazilian Gilbert Burns gave his thoughts on what Oliveira needs to do next.

Burns’ thoughts on Oliveira

“Charles, I think he’s got to take six months off,” Burns said on his “Show Me the Money” podcast. “One thousand percent, call Sean Shelby and tell him that I told him that he’s got to fight Max Holloway. After Max Holloway’s fight with Dustin, Dustin is out, Dustin’s retired. Max, rest a little bit because next month, this guy is fighting in December, January. Make it BMF for Charles.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Either way, the love that the mixed martial arts world has for Charles will never diminish.

What do you expect Charles Oliveira to do next in his career? Are you expecting to see him fight for the BMF title, or any title, ever again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Charles Oliveira Gilbert Burns UFC

