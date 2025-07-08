UFC veteran believes Charles Oliveira needs to take time off after UFC 317 loss

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns is of the belief that Charles Oliveira needs to take some time off following his loss at UFC 317.

In his most recent outing at UFC 317, Charles Oliveira attempted to regain the UFC lightweight championship. He went up against Ilia Topuria, and while he had a few nice moments in the early stages of the fight, it ended in heartbreak for ‘Do Bronx’. He was knocked out cold, with Topuria doing exactly what he said he was going to do.

At this point, nobody really knows what comes next for Charles Oliveira. He’s already been to the top of the mountain and although there’s still a strong fanbase behind him, being knocked out in that way by Topuria has led many to believe that he won’t be able to get back to a championship level again.

In a recent podcast, his fellow Brazilian Gilbert Burns gave his thoughts on what Oliveira needs to do next.