Gilbert Burns shares positive message following UFC Vegas 106 loss to Michael Morales

Gilbert Burns Reacts to Fourth Straight Loss

Gilbert Burns hopped on his Instagram account to react to the defeat at the hands of Michael Morales. “Durinho” made it clear that there will not be a pity party.

“Thankful for this journey! I’m still super blessed! Off course wasn’t the outcome I was looking forward to l, especially for this one I work extremely hard, who saw, saw, but it’s the fight game and it’s life! Congrats to @miichaelufc wishing you and your team all the success! That’s is it no sad stories! Grateful for this beautiful journey and for all the lessons! God is good all the time! All honors, praise and glory are given to him in a win or defeat!”

Burns has gone winless for two years. His most recent victory was back in April 2023 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision. “Durinho” then faced the likes of current UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena, former titleholder Belal Muhammad, and the No. 2-ranked welterweight Sean Brady. Those defeats took Burns out of title contention, and the loss to Morales slides him further down.

What’s next for Burns remains to be seen, but very few would be surprised if he’s given another young and emerging fighter. The 31-fight veteran will need to figure out what his next move will be, as he approaches the age of 39 this July.