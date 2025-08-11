Gilbert Burns gives prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

By Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is just one win away from achieving his goal of becoming UFC champion. In order to do that, though, he first needs to get through UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Given what we’ve seen from DDP during his UFC run thus far, it’s fair to say that this is a pretty tough fight for Khamzat.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev sends message to those who think he’s hype ahead of UFC 319 title fight

Of course, ‘Borz’ will be coming into this one as confident as ever, especially after his dominant win over Robert Whittaker. At this point, it’s a case of seeing whether or not he can use his usual pressure to overwhelm du Plessis and walk away with the title wrapped around his waist.

Gilbert Burns, who gave Chimaev a lot of problems in their fight a few years back, had the following to say on this contest recently.

Burns’ view on du Plessis vs Chimaev

“I do believe he might take Dricus down, might control him a little bit,” Burns said of Chimaev on the Show Me The Money Podcast.

“I don’t believe Dricus will get knocked out. I don’t think he’s going to get cut. I don’t think he’s going to get finished.

“I do believe Dricus is going to fight through all that, get up.

“I think if he’s slowing down the way [he did] against Kamaru [Usman] against me, against a couple other fighters that the fight went late. I think it’s a nightmare to fight Dricus…”

“The guy comes as a freaking truck,” Burns said of Chimaev rushing his opponents with his wrestling.

“The only way to stop the truck is to have a car crash with the car. If you do have a car crash, Dricus, he gotta like fight the adversity but with the same energy. He’s got to give a lot of energy back. Saying that, both guys are going to get exhausted in the second round.

“But I do believe Dricus with all experience, a lot of five rounds fighting, I think he’s going to be able to recover, dig deep and he hit so hard.

“Maybe a decision,” Burns said of how du Plessis beats Chimaev.

“But I do believe a late finish. Not even that late. I think third to fourth round. That’s my prediction.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Gilbert Burns Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Charles Oliveira reveals his regret from Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 317

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2025
Toshiomi Kazama, UFC
UFC

UFC prospect 'really glad to be alive' after scary knockout loss

BJ Penn Staff - August 10, 2025

Toshiomi Kazama is glad to be alive after a brutal knockout loss at this past Saturday’s UFC event in Las Vegas.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev sends message to those who think he's hype ahead of UFC 319 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to his critics who aren’t sold on him.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev's biggest weakness revealed by rising star ahead of UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

One surging UFC middleweight contender thinks he knows Khamzat Chimaev’s biggest flaw.

Dricus du Plessis UFC Champion
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis might be in pound-for-pound discussion if he scores UFC 319 win over Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The conversation for pound-for-pound could have a new addition if Dricus du Plessis stands tall at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev must finish Dricus du Plessis to win UFC 319 title fight, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025
Anthony Hernandez Victory
UFC

Surging UFC contender Anthony Hernandez promises title win following submission finish in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

Anthony Hernandez continues to soar in the UFC’s middleweight division, and he promises to take the belt one day.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' coach labels Khamzat Chimaev one-trick pony ahead of UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

The head coach of current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has some harsh words for Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

UFC 319 will have an interesting spectator for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 10, 2025

An emerging UFC middleweight contender will be getting a close look at Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Elijah Smith, UFC Vegas 109, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 109 Bonus Report: Elijah Smith one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - August 9, 2025

The Octagon was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 109 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.