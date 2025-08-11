Gilbert Burns gives prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is just one win away from achieving his goal of becoming UFC champion. In order to do that, though, he first needs to get through UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Given what we’ve seen from DDP during his UFC run thus far, it’s fair to say that this is a pretty tough fight for Khamzat.

Of course, ‘Borz’ will be coming into this one as confident as ever, especially after his dominant win over Robert Whittaker. At this point, it’s a case of seeing whether or not he can use his usual pressure to overwhelm du Plessis and walk away with the title wrapped around his waist.

Gilbert Burns, who gave Chimaev a lot of problems in their fight a few years back, had the following to say on this contest recently.