Valentina Shevchenko defends Joe Rogan amid Ronda Rousey blasting the UFC commentator

By Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon at UFC 315, opposite Joe Rogan interviewing Ronda Rousey at a ceremonial weigh-in

Valentina Shevchenko weighed in on the recent discourse centred on Joe Rogan and the disparaging comments Ronda Rousey recently made about him. Rousey made these comments while speaking with a friend of Rogan, Bert Kreischer, on Kreischer’s podcast recently. The influential figure in women’s MMA made comments after Rogan’s name was brought up about how the JRE host was simply a fan who had a large audience and that he has no discernible fighting-related expertise.

The statements have since blown up on social media with several influential figures in the mixed martial arts world weighing in on the negative remarks, including one of the greatest women’s MMA fighters of all time. Referencing the former UFC bantamweight champion’s comments about the promotion’s stalwart broadcaster, via her X account @BulletValentina, Shevchenko said,

“I see Joe Rogan as huge expert of Martial Arts, noble man, hunter, sportsman, and good example for youth!”

Valentina Shevchenko targeted for White House fight by a UFC champion

Valentina Shevchenko has a massive matchup set to go down later this month, but a prolific titleholder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship seems to be eyeing a fight with ‘Bullet’ depending on how things shake out in Shevchenko’s next fight. Shevchenko will battle with former strawweight champion Zhang Weili, who vacated her 115-pound crown to vie for Shevchenko’s flyweight belt at UFC 322 on November 15th.

Kayla Harrison is the only current UFC champion from America, and a spot on the UFC White House card for June 2026 seems almost all but guaranteed for the former multi-time Olympic gold medalist. Curiously enough, Harrison also mentioned that her frequently discussed battle with Amanda Nunes might take place in the first quarter of 2026.

This was mentioned by the UFC champ on Jorge Masvidal’s podcast, as Harrison stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I am gonna whoop her [Nunes’] a** real quick, and then in my perfect world, either Valentina beats Weili [and that fight happens at the White House].”

Also tying in the Ronda Rousey element from earlier in the article, Harrison quipped [via Bloody Elbow],

“Or everybody has been talking about Ronda [Rousey] coming back, so that would be great.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

