Francis Ngannou explains his absence from PFL Africa event

By Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

PFL champion Francis Ngannou has explained why he was absent from the recent PFL Africa event.

Francis Ngannou

As we know, PFL Africa was something that Francis Ngannou was pretty excited to be a part of. He’s been eager to help grow mixed martial arts in that part of the world and so, when he didn’t appear at the first few events under that banner, some eyebrows were raised.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou ‘wants to make himself available’ for possible UFC return, but faces major hurdle

It was so notable, in fact, that PFL boss Donn Davis even spoke about his disappointment that Ngannou wasn’t in attendance. Given that there’s been speculation and talk about Francis potentially returning to the UFC at some point in the future, it’s easy to see why this led to rumors that there had been a falling out between the two parties.

In a recent interview, Ngannou decided to clarify his stance on the situation.

Ngannou discusses not attending PFL Africa

“As far as my reaction, I don’t think it was something he should have bring out there,” Ngannou said Monday on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “At least if it was me, I wouldn’t keep it out there. Now it gets in the position that we have to bring up context, like why didn’t I come there. He didn’t know why I didn’t come.

“I’ve been waiting for this for two years, and this was the big part of it: So, when you’re still working on something, unless you think it’s off, it’s not a thing that you bring it outside. I wasn’t OK with something, but I wasn’t the one that was going to take it out (publicly).

“For example, if you want to know what exactly is the reason I wasn’t there, I wasn’t very OK with the first PFL Africa event seeming to be like an undercard. … That wasn’t my decision, and I wasn’t down for it, but I expressed my feelings to them.”

“Matter of circumstances, and again, we were still working on it,” Ngannou said, explaining his absence from the second event. “This is not the only event. PFL Africa is something that is made to be run forever. So, as we take the time that it takes to set things up right, then the company will run properly.

“So, I don’t have any problem with that. I don’t have any problem with going, as long as we get things right and feel comfortable. Because I’m going there, stepping forward, putting myself in line as a guarantee. So,at least I’m going to make sure I’m going to stand by what I’m saying.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Liz Carmouche

Liz Carmouche wins PFL tournament by KO to claim second world title

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025
Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kevin Lee calls broken jaw the worst injury he's ever suffered in combat sports

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

Kevin Lee has reflected on the broken jaw that he suffered in his most recent fight, calling it the worst injury he’s suffered.

Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kevin Lee reveals he’s had his jaw wired shut following PFL defeat

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC veteran Kevin Lee has revealed that he had his jaw wired shut following his defeat to Gadzhi Rabadanov last week.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's possible UFC return

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou possibly returning to the promotion.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL

Kevin Lee looking to prove the doubters wrong in PFL debut: "People have written me off"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2025
Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou damaged his legacy after leaving UFC, says former MMA slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 17, 2025

Was Francis Ngannou’s legacy tarnished by his boxing venture?

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Francis Ngannou praises Kamaru Usman following his UFC Atlanta victory

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

Francis Ngannou has praised Kamaru Usman following the latter’s victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Francis Ngannou and Eric Nicksick
Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick reveals Francis Ngannou's reaction to his UFC return comments

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2025

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick has revealed Francis Ngannou’s reaction to his remarks suggesting he’s open to a UFC return.

Francis Ngannou, UFC, MMA, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Francis Ngannou make surprise appearance at UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins

BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

We may never see Francis Ngannou in the Octagon again, but the heavyweight star returned to the UFC stage in the lead-up to promotion’s Saturday night card in Atlanta, Georgia.