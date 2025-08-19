Francis Ngannou explains his absence from PFL Africa event

Ngannou discusses not attending PFL Africa

“As far as my reaction, I don’t think it was something he should have bring out there,” Ngannou said Monday on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “At least if it was me, I wouldn’t keep it out there. Now it gets in the position that we have to bring up context, like why didn’t I come there. He didn’t know why I didn’t come.

“I’ve been waiting for this for two years, and this was the big part of it: So, when you’re still working on something, unless you think it’s off, it’s not a thing that you bring it outside. I wasn’t OK with something, but I wasn’t the one that was going to take it out (publicly).

“For example, if you want to know what exactly is the reason I wasn’t there, I wasn’t very OK with the first PFL Africa event seeming to be like an undercard. … That wasn’t my decision, and I wasn’t down for it, but I expressed my feelings to them.”

“Matter of circumstances, and again, we were still working on it,” Ngannou said, explaining his absence from the second event. “This is not the only event. PFL Africa is something that is made to be run forever. So, as we take the time that it takes to set things up right, then the company will run properly.

“So, I don’t have any problem with that. I don’t have any problem with going, as long as we get things right and feel comfortable. Because I’m going there, stepping forward, putting myself in line as a guarantee. So,at least I’m going to make sure I’m going to stand by what I’m saying.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie