Daniel Cormier reacts to Dricus du Plessis’ “disappointing” UFC 319 performance

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319 last weekend.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis wasn’t exactly at his best in the main event of UFC 319. In fact, he was dominated in his one-sided loss at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev. In losing, he also lost the UFC middleweight championship, and it seems unlikely that the promotion will give him an immediate rematch.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis’ head coach opens up on Khamzat Chimaev loss at UFC 319

Of course, du Plessis is still an elite level middleweight, as he’s been able to prove many times in the past. Unfortunately, Chimaev is a different beast, and it’s going to take a lot for someone to knock him off the top spot.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier admitted that it was disappointing to see what du Plessis produced.