Daniel Cormier reacts to Dricus du Plessis’ “disappointing” UFC 319 performance
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319 last weekend.
As we know, Dricus du Plessis wasn’t exactly at his best in the main event of UFC 319. In fact, he was dominated in his one-sided loss at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev. In losing, he also lost the UFC middleweight championship, and it seems unlikely that the promotion will give him an immediate rematch.
Of course, du Plessis is still an elite level middleweight, as he’s been able to prove many times in the past. Unfortunately, Chimaev is a different beast, and it’s going to take a lot for someone to knock him off the top spot.
In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier admitted that it was disappointing to see what du Plessis produced.
Cormier’s view on du Plessis’ defeat
“It was very impressive by Chimaev,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “If I’m being honest, though, it was a little disappointing on the side of Du Plessis because he knew the challenge. I don’t know if they prepared the right way for what challenge was in front of them. You know when you’re fighting Chimaev, you’ve got to be able to get up if taken down, and you’ve got to make the takedowns hard. He wasn’t able to do either of those things tonight, and now he’s the former champ.”
“(His future opponents should be) getting with a coach that can prepare them for the wrestling exchanges because the controls that Chimaev uses, the wrist fighting, the hand fighting, the forward pressure, these are all things that you learn in the wrestling room as a kid, and then you apply them to fighting. I don’t know if one training camp is going to be enough to help you close the gap, because Chimaev is so good in those areas.”
