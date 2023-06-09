Brendan Loughnane issues statement following shocking loss to Jesus Pinedo at PFL 4

By Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

Brendan Loughnane has issued a statement following his shocking loss to Jesus Pinedo at PFL 4.

Brendan Loughnane

PFL 4 took place yesterday, Thursday, June 8th at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The main event featured featherweights Brendan Loughnane (26-5 MMA) and Jesus Pinedo (21-6 MMA). The result was a knockout victory for the 26-year-old Pinedo at 1:34 of round 1 (see that here).

It was to be the first stoppage loss of the Englishman’s MMA career and resulted in his elimination from this year’s PFL tournament.

Following the loss, Loughnane took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following message:

“Stay in the shower long enough you are going to get wet. These seasons are a grind. I’ve been nonstop fighting and winning for 3 years now. I’ve not had time to be with my loved ones for a while. This one is a lesson for me. No shame in losing to a 21-6 fighter. Let’s reset.”

Brendan Loughnane, 33, joined the Professional Fighters League in 2019 and has fought in 11 fights, with 9 wins and 2 losses.

It was back in June of 2019 at Dana White’s UFC Contender Series that Loughnane went up against and defeated Bill Algeo (17-7 MMA) by unanimous decision. Ultimately the British fighter would not be selected for a UFC contract.

Seemingly Loughnane has no regrets about being overlooked by the UFC and was very content in signing with the PFL, where he was crowned the promotion’s featherweight champion in 2022, winning a cool million-dollar prize.

As for what is next for the featherweight? Perhaps he will get in some of that family time before regrouping and getting back in the cage with his next willing opponent.

Brendan Loughnane Professional Fighters League (PFL)

