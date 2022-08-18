UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”

UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk.

It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event.

Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and has not won a fight in 5 years. His last win was way back in September of 2017 where he defeated David Branch (22-7 MMA) via TKO. The Californian will be looking to make his comeback against Costa in hopes of securing a title shot.

Costa, 31, is coming into the cage with two losses in his last two fights against Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) and Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA). ‘Borrachinha‘ is hoping to beat Rockhold and get back in the win column on Saturday.

advertisement - continue reading below

It was during a recent interview with Helen Yee, that Rockhold was asked about when he could fight for the belt, and he indicated he would accept nothing less than a title shot after defeating Costa saying:

“Next. I’m not going to do anything else. If I don’t get it, they don’t get it.”

Well, Dana White is not embracing Rockhold’s quest for a title shot should he defeat Costa at UFC 278.

Speaking with John Morgan of ‘MMA Underground’, White had this to say about Luke’s ambitions (h/t MMANews):

advertisement - continue reading below

“Paulo Costa’s ranked number 6 in the world. To say that if he (Rockhold) beats Paulo Costa, you know – and he got beat by the champion in 2.3 seconds. I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble.”

Do you think Luke Rockhold should get a shot at UFC gold if he is victorious in beating Costa this weekend? What do you think of the remarks from UFC President Dana White?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!