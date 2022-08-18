Demetrious Johnson applauds Khabib Nurmagomedov for getting out “unscathed” at 29-0: “If Khabib had of continued to keep on fighting, he would have lost”

Demetrious Johnson has applauded Khabib Nurmagomedov for managing to retire undefeated from mixed martial arts.

Just under two years ago at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from MMA following his submission win over Justin Gaethje. ‘The Eagle’ was able to leave the sport with an unbeaten 29-0 record, serving as one of the only elite champions to ever do so.

Since then many fans and pundits have called for him to return, only for Khabib himself to insist that he’s happy with where he’s at in his life.

Demetrious Johnson, who knows a thing or two about being in the GOAT conversation, gave his thoughts on Khabib’s decision during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

“The more time you spend in this sport, your chances rise higher, of you getting knocked out. Khabib got out unscathed. What, 29-0? If Khabib had of continued to keep on fighting, he would have lost.”

Johnson went on to list a few other examples of elite fighters who probably would’ve experienced the same problem.

“If Bones continues to keep on fighting, then eventually he’s going to run into someone who’s going to beat him. That’s the whole [cycle]. Same with Floyd Mayweather. If he had continued to fight top, elite boxers, at his age now, he might continue to win, but… he’s probably going to lose.”

Quotes via MMA News

Johnson is set to return to action for ONE Championship to take on Adriano Moraes next week and if he wins, he’ll finally be able to lay claim to the ONE flyweight title.

