Photo | Anthony Pettis looks absolutely shredded ahead of PFL debut

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis looks absolutely shredded ahead of his debut with PFL, the Professional Fighters League.

Pettis left the UFC following a decision win over Alex Morono and in free agency, it was PFL who made the best offer to him. With the allure of a $1 million grand prize, it was an offer that Pettis couldn’t refuse and so he signed with the PFL. In his first fight with the promotion, he takes on former UFC featherweight Clay Collard on Friday night.

Ahead of his PFL debut, Pettis posted a photo on his social media ahead of the weigh-ins. “Showtime” looks to be in absolutely phenomenal shape before his meeting with Collard.

Healthy weight cut done by my bro @pena.performance Fighters/ athletes looking to step up their Nutrition hit him up! One of the best in the Game! #bodybypena #teampettis #lightweight

Pettis bounced around the UFC during the last few years at both welterweight and lightweight, but he was committed to making the move back to 155lbs for PFL, and it looks from the picture that he took his conditioning during this training camp very seriously. It’s important for Pettis to be at his best shape for the PFL tournament, because an injury can see your chance at winning the grand prize vanish at the drop of the hat. Based on what we can see, it looks like Pettis did everything right during the training camp for this fight.

As far as this match with Collard goes, Pettis is a -600 betting favorite to get the win, with Collard a +400 underdog. Pettis should have the MMA experience and the overall game, but Collard is a professional boxer and could cause Pettis problems on the feet if it stays standing. Either way, it should be an awesome fight between these two strikers.

Do you think Anthony Pettis will win the PFL lightweight tournament?