Cody Garbrandt unloads on Jake Paul for callout of Daniel Cormier, spawns beef with J’Leon Love

UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt unloaded on Jake Paul for his callout of Daniel Cormier and he spawned a beef with pro boxer J’Leon Love.

Paul knocked out Ben Askren at this past Saturday night’s Triller Fight Club event, and ever since then, he has been taking to social media to talk trash about a number of MMA fighters, including Cormier. As well, there was an incident backstage between Team Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, where J’Leon Love — a pro boxer who is part of Paul’s squad — was seen talking some smack to “The Chosen One.”

Taking to his social media in the days after Paul vs. Askren, Garbrandt had some choice words for Paul and his squad. “No Love” told Paul that he will be exposed by MMA fighters if he chooses to go that route, and he told Paul to come into the Octagon if he wants some.

Your whole squad would get fucked up. You beat a guy that can’t box in boxing. Why won’t you come to the cage.? Cause your a pussy so is your whole squad. I’d give up 50 lbs to you and knock that toupee’ off your fuckin head. You’ll be expose soon. https://t.co/Iw2ndNEFvn — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 19, 2021

Mfer you are a cheerleader for team Paul 😂 you’re lucky @TWooodley acted professional and didn’t rip your face off, if you ever grow a set of nuts to be locked in a cage with me I can guarantee that will happen to you #Nolove https://t.co/yrEqmcGMhT — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 20, 2021

Garbrandt is set to return to the cage next month when he takes on Rob Font. Obviously, that’s his focus right now, but when he saw his fellow MMA fighters being disrespected, Garbrandt had to step up and say something about it.

