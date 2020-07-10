UFC 251 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 2

On the stacked UFC 251 card Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas are set to have their highly-anticipated rematch. Heading into the fight, the Brazilian, Andrade, is a +175 underdog while the American is a -225 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Although Andrade won the first fight by KO at UFC 237, the majority believe it will be Namajunas who gets the job done.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 2:

Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight: I love Jessica but I have to go with Rose. Rose was doing great in the first fight and moves so well. She’s super impressive and I’m a big fan.

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: Man, it is so hard. I’m a big fan of Rose and she is a great fighter and I think she can edge out a decision. But, Andrade can easily score another KO win. I guess my pick will be Rose by decision.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: This fight will be really fun and I think very different from the last time. Jessica was able to get that crazy slam last time on Rose but I don’t think something like that will happen again. I think we’re going to see an extremely technical, rangy, and patient fighter in Rose. I’m sure Rose will try and utilize the reach and keep Jessica in her range. I’m going with Thug Rose by decision.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Jessica Andrade will KO Namajunas again. She just has too much power.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: Rose will get it done. I’m a big Rose fan and she is so tough and technical so it is hard to bet against her.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Rose will win. I think she is technically better and will win by unanimous decision.

Kay Hansen, UFC strawweight: I see Rose. I thought Rose was going to win the first fight. Jessica is a beast but Rose is way more technical and has better fight IQ. The second time around, Rose will piece her up to get a decision win.

