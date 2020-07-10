Jorge Masvidal scolds Kamaru Usman for talking about his “butthole” and “ethnicity”

Jorge Masvidal has a few choice words for his upcoming opponent, Kamaru Usman.

The welterweight stars will face off this weekend in the main event of UFC 251 on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

As with so many clashes, the verbal warfare has taken centre stage in the run-up to the fight. Despite claiming it is “nothing personal”, Jorge Masvidal’s explicit insults and no filter approach have only contributed to the ongoing bad blood with the welterweight champion.

It also isn’t the first time things have become heated with his upcoming opponent. “Gamebred” faced off against Ben Askren in 2019. He would finish the former Bellator champion with a flying knee KO, but not before hurling a range of insults and threatening to “end his blood line” during pre-fight press events.

For a second time, Masvidal is blurring the lines between what is business and personal as he called out Usman at a UFC 251 media day for his distasteful comments.

“Like I said in the Askren fight before and after, it’s never personal. It’s always business. There’s just people that I probably didn’t get along too well with … But with Usman, for a fact, has crossed lines that no other competitor that I’ve fought has talked about,” the 35-year old said (via MMA Mania). “He’s talked about things he’s going to do to my butthole, which I don’t understand why he’s talking about my butthole. He’s talking about my ethnicity, whether I’m this or not. He’s telling people that I’m saying I’m God.”

For “The Nigerian Nightmare”, his upcoming fight will be his second title defence. The last time the 33-year old fought was against Masvidal’s former training partner, Colby Covington at UFC 245 in 2019. His striking and endurance paid off as the champion was able to seal the fifth round TKO win and retain his title. Masvidal is also riding high off statement wins against Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till. He is confident that his formidable striking abilities will come up trumps during his title shot showdown this weekend.

“You can’t find the video or a Twitter or nothing ever saying that I said I’m God. So, this guy’s just doing a lot of things that are going to cause him to get hurt in a very violent way,” Masvidal said. “If the referee trips on the way to stopping me, and I get to get a couple extra, extra punches, I wouldn’t mind.”

Who do you think will take home the victory in the UFC 251 title fight?