Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer title fight rescheduled for June 6

Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer’s featherweight title fight will now go down on June 6 in a to-be-determined location.

This news comes from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 5, 2020

The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event.

Nunes, who currently holds the UFC bantamweight and featherweight titles, was originally expected to defend her featherweight belt against Spencer on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Amid growing concerns and restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the bout was briefly rescheduled for the reconstructed UFC 249 card on the same date. However, the fight was ultimately canceled altogether, as Nunes reportedly needed some more time to heal up from an ankle injury.

Nunes last fought at UFC 245 in December, when she defended her bantamweight belt with a hard-fought victory over former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Prior to that, she defended the bantamweight title with a nasty, head-kick stoppage of Holly Holm. In her next most recent fight before that, she captured the featherweight title with a shocking, upset knockout of MMA legend Cris Cyborg. Other highlights of her 19-4 record include wins over Raquel Pennington, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Julia Budd. Nunes is widely regarded as the best female fighter of all time.

Felicia Spencer, meanwhile, last fought at UFC Norfolk in February, when she picked up a lopsided, first-round TKO win over Zarah Fairn. Prior to that, she came up short in an entertaining scrap with Cris Cyborg. The Florida-based Canadian is 8-1 overall.

Who do you think will come out on top when Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer collide in June?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/5/2020.