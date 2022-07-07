Conor McGregor blasts Rafael Fiziev after online argument: “You are yet to do anything significant in this sport”

Conor McGregor and Rafael Fiziev went back and forth on social media about axe kicking and how to defend kicks.

With Fiziev set to headline this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 58, a highlight reel of his defense on kicks was shared online. McGregor then saw and offered his thoughts on how he would go about landing the kicks on Fiziev.

This is awesome. Change the roundhouse to an axe kick. Roundhouse into and axe kick and this defense eats the full of the heel.

I’m telling you. If their reaction to a high kick is this, implement the axe. https://t.co/Nxg0BemzoO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

Fiziev then saw McGregor’s comments and offered to help train the Irishman and help him defend the leg kicks.

Conor, I invite you to @tigermuaythai where we can show you how to kick and defend the kicks properly so you can stop living in fantasy world where you think it’s possible to land an axe kick in this situation https://t.co/N6BQ89Ssyx — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) July 6, 2022

Conor McGregor then thought Rafael Fiziev’s comments were taking shots at him so he reminded the lightweight contender that he hasn’t accomplished anything in the sport.

Thank you for the offer. When I am in Thailand I will head here for sure! Don’t disrespect you are yet to do anything significant in this sport. Good luck in your upcoming fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

"I'm not disrespecting. I'm telling you, I've faced this defense habit a lot in my time where I knew every high kick I threw was being pulled back from and hitting air. I then began changing to an axe kick and came down on top with great success. That or the running roundhouse. Thank you for the offer. When I am in Thailand I will head here for sure! Don't disrespect you are yet to do anything significant in this sport. Good luck in your upcoming fight," McGregor added.

The back-and-forth between the lightweight contenders did not end there as Rafael Fiziev then apologized and said he meant no disrepsect. Conor McGregor, however, was having none of it and unloaded on the 10th-ranked lightweight.

No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2022

“No disrespect meant either, training together will be beneficial for both of us. Trust me it will be much better camp than you had in Dubai before,” Fiziev wrote before McGregor responded with:

“No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha. Tiger woods Muay Thai Dubai,” McGregor concluded.

As of now, Rafael Fiziev is focusing on his lightweight main event against Rafael dos Anjos while Conor McGregor is healing up his broke leg.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Rafael Fiziev?

