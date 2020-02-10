Juan Adams releases emotional statement following third straight UFC loss

Juan Adams is doing a lot of reflecting since losing for the third-straight time against Justin Tafa at UFC 247.

The heavyweights collided on the main card of Saturday night’s action. Justin Tafa only joined the UFC last year and lost in his UFC debut. However, he lived up to expectation in his second appearance after finishing Juan Adams. The Auckland native threw a huge right hook which sent Adams reeling. He followed up with a right uppercut then ground strikes to achieve the TKO win in under 2 minutes of the first round. The Samoan was happy with his performance.

“I know he likes to wind up, he likes to throw that long jab, so that check hook will do it,” Tafa said to Joe Rogan in the cage afterwards. “I just wanted to prove, Samoans, we’re warriors.

“Shout out to the legend Mark Hunt. You’re the man.”

Meanwhile, Adams suffered the same fate as his last fight prior. Greg Hardy finished Adams by TKO in just 45 seconds of the first round. Before that, “The Kraken” lost to Arjan Bhullar via controversial unanimous decision.

Three losses are enough to make any fighter question their future. Adams did just that.

On Twitter, he revealed that he is trying to come to terms with the negativity of another loss.

“I cannot make any excuses,” Adams wrote shortly after his loss. “I will return to the gym and do my best to turn things around. My opponent won, he deserves his moment. Nothing but respect and gratitude towards my team, my family, and my fans. Congratulations to Justin. Good luck to my teammate.”

“Today I did something i don’t usually do after a fight , especially a loss,” Adams added in a Tweet the following day. “I read all of the comments and messages, even the bad ones, and i only gave energy back to the positive ones. You can never eliminate negativity, but i lost the desire to respond and that’s a big step.”

What do you think the future holds for Juan Adams after UFC 247?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/10/2020.