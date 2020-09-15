Artem Lobov recounts favorite moments of UFC career

Artem Lobov has some fond memories from his time competing under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner.

Lobov, who has a 14-15-1 overall record, competed in the UFC from 2015 to 2018. In that time, he amassed a 2-5 promotional record, defeating Teruto Ishihara and Chris Avila, and coming up short to top talents in Ryan Hall, Alex White, Cub Swanson, Andre Fili, and lastly, Michael Johnson.

Speaking on the latest episode of MMA Junkie‘s Hablemos MMA, the Ireland-based Russian listed some of his favorite memories from his time in the UFC, highlighting his time in The Ultimate Fighter house, and his competitive decision loss to Cub Swanson.

“I have so many good memories from the UFC,” Lobov said. “‘The Ultimate Fighter’ house that was very nice. You didn’t need to worry about anything. You’re living in a house that’s nice, and they give you food — all you have to do is train and fight. If it was up to me, I’d live my entire life there. I have very good memories from that. I also got three knockouts in that house, so it was good time.

“Also, the main event against Cub Swanson. I know I lost that fight, but we won ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus, and he’s also a fighter that was ranked fourth in the world at the time. So those memories are very good for me.”

After parting ways with the UFC, Artem Lobov spent a three-fight stint in the BKFC ring, picking up a pair of close decision wins over Jason Knight and Paulie Malignaggi before succumbing to strikes in a rematch with Knight in his third and final BKFC bout.

Lobov is now scheduled for a return to MMA competition. He’s expected to take on France’s Ylies Djiroun at ARENA FIGHT 2. The bout goes down on December 12 in Marsiglia, France, where MMA was recently legalized.

What’s your favorite memory of Artem Lobov in the UFC?