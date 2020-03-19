Johnny Walker says he didn’t have enough time to fix all the holes in his game, will continue to train at TriStar

Johnny Walker will continue to train under Firas Zahabi at TriStar gym in Montreal despite losing at UFC Brasilia.

The Brazilian was someone who many believed was on the fast track to a title shot against Jon Jones. Walker had quick knockout wins over Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet and then Misha Crikunov. Yet, he is now on a two-fight losing skid, this after being knocked out by Corey Anderson and dropping a decision to Nikita Krylov.

For Walker, he says his last fight at UFC Brasilia showed the some holes in his game. But, he knows he will fix all of those at TriStar gym and under coach Zahabi.

“Thank you very much @firas_zahabi for all of the technical training. I know we didn’t have that much time to fix all my holes in my game, but I will be back in Montreal as soon as possible to train and improve everything,” Johnny Walker wrote. “I have a lot of to learn and look forward to learning with you. Let’s get to work and we will get there.”

Walker is currently ranked 11th in the division but will undoubtedly have to fight someone below him in the rankings his next time out. He also could fight one or two unranked opponents to build back his confidence.

Before the fight, Walker spoke to BJPENN.com Radio and was very high on training under Zahabi. So, it should come as no surprise to see him decide to continue to train with TriStar after the loss.

“Man, it’s really good. He has good, high-level guys from high-level judo. I train with two heavy guys. Two of them, they reached the Olympics,” he said. “They are really good, high level. They’re high-level judo and they help me to spar and help me with everything. I train sometimes with Georges [St-Pierre]. Georges helped me with my technique, gave me some tricks as well. So it is a really nice experience and I really love to be here”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/19/2020.