Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev targeted to headline January event on Fight Island

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to headline a Fight Night card on Fight Island.

Originally, Edwards and Chimaev were expected to headline the final event of 2020 on December 19 in Las Vegas. However, the fight was postponed after Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 but it appears the promotion is moving quickly to rebook it.

UFC president, Dana White spoke to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter who revealed they are targeting that fight to headline the January 20 show on Fight Island. That event, of course, is on Wednesday in between the Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar and UFC 257 events.

Just finished up an interview with Dana White who tells me that the plan is to have Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headline the Wednesday, January 20th card, which is targeted to take place in Abu Dhabi. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 10, 2020

“Just finished up an interview with Dana White who tells me that the plan is to have Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headline the Wednesday, January 20th card, which is targeted to take place in Abu Dhabi,” Bronsteter tweeted.

The good news for fans is the UFC is rebooking this fight. It is a scrap many fans wanted to see and has some heat behind it, as Edwards even told Dana White he will smash his boy.

“I know the UFC’s probably banking, Dana anyway, I know he’s praying that this kid wins, but I’ll be way too much for him in there, I’m telling you,” Edwards said to MMAFighting. They’ve done this before with other fighters. They’d get one, two good wins in their career, and the UFC kind of pushed them straight to the top, and then they get beat. Like in boxing, if you’re a good prospect, they kind of build you slowly, make you learn the tricks of the trade, and go through adversity. They’ve done it to many other fighters you can name. It’s not worked out.”

Leon Edwards enters this fight on an eight-fight winning streak but has not fought since July of last year when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. During his run, he also has beaten the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, and Gunnar Nelson.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC with three stoppage wins including a highlight-reel one-punch KO of Gerald Meerschaert.

Who do you think will win, Leon Edwards or Khamzat Chimaev?