Christos Giagos blasts commentary team for being bias towards Sean Soriano, doubles down on Donald Cerrone callout

Christos Giagos wasn’t a fan of the UFC 262 commentary team.

Opening up the card, Giagos fought short-notice replacement, Sean Soriano. Soriano is one of Michael Chandler’s main training partners. Throughout the fight, Giagos believes the commentary team was biased towards his opponent and they weren’t mentioning anything he was doing well.

“It depends on how you put it. He hit me a few times and I felt my legs shake up a little bit, but I was fully there,” Giagos said to BJPENN.com. “I got stunned a little bit, which doesn’t usually happen to me. To me, I thought I recovered really well and had my feet underneath me within seconds. I watched the fight and the commentators were licking his balls a little bit and were impressed by what he did and they didn’t even show my replay. They were just all over him and only talking about how good he was doing.

“I do think they were doing that because he’s Chandler’s training partner and they wanted to hype Chandler up, too. He’s kind of a big deal at the gym,” Giagos continued. “I do think he is a great fighter, and I think he can have success at 145.”

Although Giagos believes the commentary team was biased, he did earn a second-round submission win. After a back-and-forth first round, Giagos got the fight to the mat. After that, he sunk in a choke knew it was over.

“Once I had my arms locked in I knew I had it,” Giagos said. “He wasn’t struggling to get out of it. I then thought maybe I don’t have it but seconds after that I felt him go limp and the fight was over.”

After the win, Giagos called out Donald Cerrone and he says that is the fight he still wants hopefully in September. However, he is prepared to fight anyone the UFC offers him.

“He’s on the way out. I’m not a big name yet so if I beat him it helps grow my name. It also gives him someone of lower caliber, or so he thinks, and coming off a performance like that it would be an interesting fight either way. Hopefully the UFC books it. I am getting ready to move in July. But, if it is Cowboy, I’m ready whenever, but September would be great. It would be an entertaining fight and I’d come after him and when you pressure him is when he struggles,” Giagos concluded.

