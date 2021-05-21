UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results: Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt official for headliner

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 27 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and all but one fighter scheduled to compete has made weight.

The main event of UFC Vegas 27 sees top-five ranked bantamweights battle it out as Rob Font takes on Cody Garbrandt. Font has won his last three fights in a row, including a KO win over Marlon Moraes in his last outing, while Garbrandt is coming off of a ridiculous highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao. Both men hit very hard and this should be an exciting fight for as long as it lasts, with someone likely getting brutally knocked out here.

The co-main event is also official as both Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan have made weight. Esparza has won her last four fights in a row while Xiaonan is a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon. This looks like it will be a very important fight in the UFC women’s strawweight division, with the winner of this bout potentially getting a title shot at 115lbs.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results below (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) Bantamweight bout: Rob Font (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135.5)

Women’s strawweight bout: Carla Esparza (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa (265.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (264)

Women’s featherweight bout: Norma Dumont (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo (145.5) vs. Ricardo Ramos (146)

Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185) Preliminary card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET) Heavyweight bout: Chris Barnett (263) vs. Ben Rothwell (265.5)

Welterweight bout: Court McGee (170.5) vs. Claudio Silva (169.5)

Flyweight bout: Victor Rodriguez (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Featherweight bout: Josh Culibao (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

Flyweight bout: David Dvorak (126) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5)*

Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic (156) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155)

Lightweight bout: Rafael Alves (154.5) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155.5) *Juancamilo Ronderos missed weight after coming in at 128.5lbs for a short-notice flyweight bout against David Dvorak. He has been fined 20% of his purse for the miss.

What fights are you most excited about at UFC Vegas 27?