Michael Bisping details what Michael Chandler told him about his interactions with Conor McGregor on TUF 31

Michael Bisping has revealed what Michael Chandler told him about his interactions with Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter.

In late May, the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter will commence. When it does, the two coaches in charge of the teams will be Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

This has been public knowledge for a while now but in recent weeks, we’ve seen more and more images come out of the two together. Nobody really knows, based on the last few years, what kind of Conor we’re going to get.

Sometimes he can be respectful, but sometimes he can lash out – and the unpredictability has always been part of the fun.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the aforementioned Bisping revealed that he’d spoken with Chandler about how the season is going so far.

“I saw Michael Chandler at the fights last night. We had a quick conversation,” Bisping said. “I did ask him about McGregor. I said, ‘Are you guys getting along? Has there been any drama?’ And he said, ‘To be honest, with me… he’s been very cordial.’ He said there’s been bits of drama, of course there has. But he said nothing too spicy as of yet… (But), I mean, there will be eventually.”

Quotes via MMA News

Chandler’s McGregor confusion

As we all remember, Conor was also pretty respectful in the lead-up to his rematch with Dustin Poirier. Then, in the trilogy, the old ‘Notorious’ came out to play.

These two men will settle their differences at some point later in the year after the season has aired. As of this writing, no date has been confirmed for that collision.

