Anar Mammadov predicts another stoppage victory at ONE Friday Fights 134: “I am dangerous with my fists”

Anar Mammadov believes ONE Championship’s smaller 4-0unce gloves reveal strengths he’s cultivated throughout his entire fighting career.

The 29-year-old faces Yodlekpet Or Atchariya in a flyweight Muay Thai main event at ONE Friday Fights 134 on Friday, November 22, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. Mammadov stormed into ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 120, demolishing Komawut FA Group via TKO with destructive punches in less than two rounds.

The victory silenced doubters and established Mammadov as a feared contender in the division. His professional record stands at 12-3 heading into this pivotal clash against one of Thailand’s most dangerous pressure fighters, with a life-changing $100,000 contract potentially within reach.

Mammadov’s confidence stems from how seamlessly he adapted to ONE’s 4-ounce gloves. The equipment dramatically amplifies damage compared to traditional kickboxing gloves, transforming striking exchanges and creating knockout opportunities that didn’t exist before.

“Yes, I feel very comfortable in those 4-ounce gloves. I think they are perfect for me. I did professional kickboxing matches with big gloves for 15 years before this. When I saw these small gloves, I thought, ‘This is perfect for me,'” he said.

Anar Mammadov sees weaknesses in Yodlekpet Or Atchariya’s approach

Anar Mammadov knows exactly what stands in front of him. Yodlekpet brings heavy hands, relentless pressure, and more than 130 professional bouts worth of experience as a four-time Muay Thai World Champion into their main event collision.

The Azerbaijani striker has studied his opponent closely and understands the threat. But facing elite Thai striking provides the platform to measure himself against the division’s best while potentially shocking the world again with another explosive finish.

Mammadov’s game relies on timing, precision, and choosing the perfect moment to unleash his explosiveness rather than reckless brawling. Years of refining his boxing flow, accuracy, and shot placement prepared him for exactly this moment under the brightest lights.

“Because I trust my punch flow and my punch technique. I’ve been working on it for years, and I believe I can be highly successful here. Even in amateur and professional kickboxing with big gloves, I could still beat my opponents. It’s much easier with the small gloves. I proved this both to myself and to the people watching,” Mammadov said.

“I believe I can show different things in the Yodlekpet match. Yodlekpet has an opposite guard, which might be a bit challenging, but he has a similar fighting style and height to Komawut. I also believe he is a veteran fighter. He’s been training with Komawut for 15 years, and he trusts his own techniques and combinations.

“People think that my main weapon is my hands, and I am dangerous with my fists. But I am also dangerous with my feet. However, in the inside game, it’s easier to show the power with the fist because the gloves are small. Anything can happen. I think I can finish it with my hands, but the feet and the knee strikes are always possible.”