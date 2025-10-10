UFC 322 adds surging knockout artist to stacked card featuring Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

By Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025
Malcolm Wellmaker celebrates after a knockout win at UFC Atlanta

UFC bantamweight prospect Malcolm Wellmaker adds to an intriguing card at Madison Square Garden next month.

UFC 322 is quickly approaching as welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to hand Islam Makhachev a stunning defeat in the main event. Makhachev opted to vacate the UFC lightweight belt to make the full-time move to welterweight and challenge Maddalena, who won the belt by defeating Belal Muhammad earlier this year.

The UFC’s annual pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden is expected to deliver in a big way. In addition to Maddalena vs. Makhachev, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili is slated as the card’s co-main event, with Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates adding to a big main card.

Before the marquee fights begin at UFC 322, one of the most dangerous bantamweights on the planet will return against a fellow knockout artist.

Malcolm Wellmaker looks to add to first-round KO streak at UFC 322

Wellmaker will face easily the toughest test of his UFC tenure when he faces Serhiy Sidey during the UFC 322 undercard.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff and EuroSport were the first to report the news of the Wellmaker vs. Sidey fight.

Wellmaker returns amid a 10-fight win streak to begin his career, including three-straight first-round knockouts. He most recently finished Kris Moutinho at UFC Atlanta to move a step closer to the bantamweight Top 15.

Wellmaker earned a spot in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series last year, knocking out Adam Bramhald in the first round. Before his current UFC stint, Wellmaker found success in promotions like iKON FC and Conflict MMA.

Wellmaker will face a brutal test in Sidey, who is riding a lot of momentum following back-to-back wins over Cameron Smotherman and Garrett Armfield. He appeared on DWCS in 2023.

The Wellmaker/Sidey winner could move one step closer towards a spot in the bantamweight Top 15. Bo Nickal, Gregory Rodrigues, and Angela Hill are a few top names booked to fight on the UFC 322 prelims.

Related

UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira, Results, UFC

UFC Rio: 'Oliveira vs. Gamrot' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry "would go back to MMA" for UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Mike Perry has recently reasserted his King of Violence status in his BKFC return, but a particular UFC card for 2026 would pique his interest in an MMA return. Perry defeated Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s inaugural foray into New Jersey at BKFC 82. ‘Platinum’ dropped Stephens multiple times in the bout en route to halting him in the fifth round, with Perry maintaining his spotless ledger in bare-knuckle fighting in the process.

UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC Vancouver's Kyle Nelson says Matt Frevola’s “been put down before", and fans are "going to see that again"

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Kyle Nelson foresees an electric fight and an emphatic ending to his UFC Vancouver fight with Matt Frevola. This was expressed in a recent interview for MMA Canada. Nelson had an online post a few months ago about how the Canadians went undefeated last time the UFC came to Vancouver, and that he has the desire to keep that trend going on October 18th.

Dillon Danis interacts with security at UFC 229, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 311
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis accuses Islam Makhachev of hitting him with cheap shot during infamous Khabib/McGregor brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

Controversial combat sports star Dillon Danis revealed new details surrounding his infamous post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. following UFC 229.

Tom Aspinall speaks at a UFC 304 press conference, opposite Daniel Cormier in the cage at UFC 252
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gets brutally honest on how fight vs. prime Daniel Cormier would play out

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall revealed how he believes a matchup with prime Daniel Cormier would’ve played out inside the Octagon.

Saimon Oliveira UFC Rio Weigh-in

UFC Rio weigh-in results: Near perfect day marred by horrendous miss on scale

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025
Merab Dvalisvili during UFC 320 title fight
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili called out by former UFC champion on two-fight skid

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025

A former UFC titleholder hopes to challenge Merab Dvalishvili despite suffering some setbacks.

Khalil Rountree UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Khalil Rountree dismisses narrative following UFC 320 loss to Jiri Prochazka

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025

Khalil Rountree is dismissive of one narrative following his UFC 320 defeat.

Carlos Ulberg speaks during a UFC Perth press conference, opposite Alex Pereira celebrating after his win at UFC 320
Carlos Ulberg

MMA analyst wants to see Alex Pereira fight Carlos Ulberg before heavyweight move

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2025

MMA analyst Laura Sanko has given her thoughts on Alex Pereira fighting Carlos Ulberg before a heavyweight switch.

Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Rogan at UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili sparred five rounds on the day of UFC 320, says Khalil Rountree Jr

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili sparred for five full rounds on the day of UFC 320, according to Khalil Rountree Jr.