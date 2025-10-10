UFC 322 adds surging knockout artist to stacked card featuring Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC bantamweight prospect Malcolm Wellmaker adds to an intriguing card at Madison Square Garden next month.

UFC 322 is quickly approaching as welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to hand Islam Makhachev a stunning defeat in the main event. Makhachev opted to vacate the UFC lightweight belt to make the full-time move to welterweight and challenge Maddalena, who won the belt by defeating Belal Muhammad earlier this year.

The UFC’s annual pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden is expected to deliver in a big way. In addition to Maddalena vs. Makhachev, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili is slated as the card’s co-main event, with Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates adding to a big main card.

Before the marquee fights begin at UFC 322, one of the most dangerous bantamweights on the planet will return against a fellow knockout artist.

Malcolm Wellmaker looks to add to first-round KO streak at UFC 322

Wellmaker will face easily the toughest test of his UFC tenure when he faces Serhiy Sidey during the UFC 322 undercard.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff and EuroSport were the first to report the news of the Wellmaker vs. Sidey fight.

Wellmaker returns amid a 10-fight win streak to begin his career, including three-straight first-round knockouts. He most recently finished Kris Moutinho at UFC Atlanta to move a step closer to the bantamweight Top 15.

Wellmaker earned a spot in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series last year, knocking out Adam Bramhald in the first round. Before his current UFC stint, Wellmaker found success in promotions like iKON FC and Conflict MMA.

Wellmaker will face a brutal test in Sidey, who is riding a lot of momentum following back-to-back wins over Cameron Smotherman and Garrett Armfield. He appeared on DWCS in 2023.

The Wellmaker/Sidey winner could move one step closer towards a spot in the bantamweight Top 15. Bo Nickal, Gregory Rodrigues, and Angela Hill are a few top names booked to fight on the UFC 322 prelims.