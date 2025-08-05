Robert Whittaker is close to MMA retirement, says UFC middleweight contender

By Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes Robert Whittaker is getting close to retiring from mixed martial arts.

Robert Whittaker

As we know, Robert Whittaker is one of the best middleweights of his generation. There are some out there who might dispute that but in reality, it’s the truth. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes becoming UFC middleweight champion.

RELATED: MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker’s UFC future

However, after losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder, many have questioned what the future holds for Whittaker. He’s still more than capable of mixing it up with the elite at 185 pounds but in equal measure, he’s been in the game for a long time now. Of course, he is the only one who can determine when he’ll walk away, but it feels like his next fight is a must win.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Borralho gave his thoughts on what’s next for Robert Whittaker.

Borralho’s Whittaker prediction

“I don’t think so,” Borralho told The Schmo on Whittaker returning to the top five. “Robert Whittaker is a f*cking legend. I’m a big fan of him and all that he’s done in the sport. (He’s) one of the GOATs in the middleweight (division). But right now, I feel that it seems like he doesn’t want to be there anymore.

“His face says that. His body expressions say that. I don’t think he wants to go there and do, like, a five-round war again. I don’t believe that. With all due respect to him, I’m a big fan – but right now, it’s just not his moment anymore. I think he’s very close to retire or something like that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with this assessment? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201 with Eryk Anders, Miles Johns, Keith Jardine and Mark Hulme

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025
Ilia Topuria UFC titles
Chael Sonnen

UFC analyst claims Ilia Topuria's first lightweight challenger has been decided

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 4, 2025

Has the first UFC lightweight title contender for Ilia Topuria been determined?

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's coach admits he's impressed by Ilia Topuria, leaves door open for UFC mega fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 4, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach likes what he has seen from Ilia Topuria.

Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis could eventually move up to heavyweight, says popular MMA personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 4, 2025

Could Dricus du Plessis find success beyond the middleweight division?

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev teases the beginning of fight camp for rumored Jack Della Maddalena fight

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025

Islam Makhachev has teased the beginning of his fight camp for his heavily rumored showdown with Jack Della Maddalena.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Results, UFC

Sean Brady calls for welterweight collision with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025
Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Amanda Nunes declares that she will get her belt back from Kayla Harrison

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has declared that she will get the bantamweight championship back from Kayla Harrison.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Arman Tsarukyan reveals that Khabib Nurmagomedov was his biggest MMA inspiration

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was his biggest MMA inspiration growing up.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Max Holloway reveals injury will likely keep him out the rest of 2025

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 3, 2025

Max Holloway may be shelved until 2026.

Neil Magny
UFC

Neil Magny shares next goal following UFC Vegas 108 win over Elizeu Zaleski

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 3, 2025

Neil Magny has a goal in mind after scoring a second-round TKO finish over Elizeu Zaleski.