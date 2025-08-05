Robert Whittaker is close to MMA retirement, says UFC middleweight contender
UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes Robert Whittaker is getting close to retiring from mixed martial arts.
As we know, Robert Whittaker is one of the best middleweights of his generation. There are some out there who might dispute that but in reality, it’s the truth. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes becoming UFC middleweight champion.
RELATED: MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker’s UFC future
However, after losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder, many have questioned what the future holds for Whittaker. He’s still more than capable of mixing it up with the elite at 185 pounds but in equal measure, he’s been in the game for a long time now. Of course, he is the only one who can determine when he’ll walk away, but it feels like his next fight is a must win.
In a recent interview, the aforementioned Borralho gave his thoughts on what’s next for Robert Whittaker.
Borralho’s Whittaker prediction
“I don’t think so,” Borralho told The Schmo on Whittaker returning to the top five. “Robert Whittaker is a f*cking legend. I’m a big fan of him and all that he’s done in the sport. (He’s) one of the GOATs in the middleweight (division). But right now, I feel that it seems like he doesn’t want to be there anymore.
“His face says that. His body expressions say that. I don’t think he wants to go there and do, like, a five-round war again. I don’t believe that. With all due respect to him, I’m a big fan – but right now, it’s just not his moment anymore. I think he’s very close to retire or something like that.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with this assessment? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Caio Borralho Robert Whittaker UFC