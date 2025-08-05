Robert Whittaker is close to MMA retirement, says UFC middleweight contender

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes Robert Whittaker is getting close to retiring from mixed martial arts.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is one of the best middleweights of his generation. There are some out there who might dispute that but in reality, it’s the truth. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes becoming UFC middleweight champion.

RELATED: MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker’s UFC future

However, after losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder, many have questioned what the future holds for Whittaker. He’s still more than capable of mixing it up with the elite at 185 pounds but in equal measure, he’s been in the game for a long time now. Of course, he is the only one who can determine when he’ll walk away, but it feels like his next fight is a must win.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Borralho gave his thoughts on what’s next for Robert Whittaker.