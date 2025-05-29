Erin Blanchfield responds to Maycee Barber calling her boring ahead of UFC Vegas 107
Erin Blanchfield has fired back at Maycee Barber after she said she had a boring fighting style.
Blanchfield and Barber are set to headline UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday in a highly anticipated fight. It’s a fight that is years in the making and one that could determine the next flyweight contender. The two have taken shots at one another, including Barber saying Blanchfield is boring, which she responded to at media day.
“Most of the time I feel like I brush it off,” Blanchfield said at media day. “People have got to say what they’ve got to say. I know who I am as a fighter, and I know I’m well-rounded. Maycee’s a pretty aggressive fighter. A lot of forward pressure. Big hooks. This is her first five-rounder, so I could see her possibly being a little more reserved, but I think that’s going to come out of her at some point.”
Erin Blanchfield is known for her wrestling and grappling, which Barber thinks is boring. But, Blanchfield knows that is because she is good at it and is confident she will be able to take Barber down and control her on the mat.
If Blanchfield does go out and beat Barber at UFC Vegas 107, she’s confident she will get the next title shot at flyweight.
Maycee Barber blasts Erin Blanchfield’s fighting style
Ahead of their UFC Vegas 107 main event, Maycee Barber called Erin Blanchfield a boring fighter with a terrible fighting style.
“She’s just trying to figure out what she can say bad about me, because I think she can’t really talk anything bad about my style or anything about my marketability,” Barber said to Ariel Helwani. “I think it’s just the only thing she can say about me. That she thinks I might not show up to the fight versus her.
“I think her fighting style is terrible, and there’s a lot of things you can say about Erin Blanchfield. She’s a boring fighter, she has a terrible fighting style. It’s boring. Have you watched it?” Barber continued. “Do you think she’s an exciting fighter? She’s a good fighter, but is she an exciting fighter, though?”
Despite Barber thinking Blanchfield has a boring style, Blanchfield enters UFC Vegas 107 as a sizeable betting favorite.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Erin Blanchfield Maycee Barber UFC