Dustin Jacoby frustrated to be fighting at the Apex, plans to KO Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107: “There are levels to this”
Dustin Jacoby believes he should be fighting on big cards and events in front of fans only.
Jacoby is coming off a highlight-reel KO win over Vitor Petrino in December. He’ll return to the Octagon against Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday, which he is annoyed by.
“I feel the same way, man,” Jacoby said to BJPENN.com. “I’m a little bummed, I’m 37-years-old and at the end of my career in the big picture. I don’t want to waste my time at the Apex, I feel like I paid my dues there. Coming off a huge knockout, a Performance of the Night bonus in front of 20,000 fans and all the fans worldwide, and I get rewarded with a fight at the Apex. I’m not too happy about it, but at the same time, I feel like the UFC treats me well and takes care of me. It is what it is.”
Not only is Dustin Jacoby frustrated by fighting at the Apex, but he’s also surprised by the opponent. Jacoby is taking on Bruno Lopes, who’s just 1-0n in the UFC, as he thought he’d get a bigger-named opponent.
“I was a little surprised, and for the longest time, we couldn’t say yes or no. I never say no to a fight, but my coach wanted to see film first, and we couldn’t find film on him,” Jacoby said. “We finally got some film and found out who he was. We were surprised by the matchup, but he’s 14-1 and he’s accomplished. He’s 1-0 in the UFC, and he’s coming to take my spot, and it is my job to show there are levels to this.”
Dustin Jacoby eyes a KO win over Bruno Lopes
Although Dustin Jacoby isn’t thrilled to be at the Apex or fighting a big-name opponent, he knows Bruno Lopes is dangerous. However, Jacoby is confident in his skills that he will be able to KO Lopes at UFC Vegas 107 and have another statement-making win.
“We are at 205 pounds, and heavier than on fight night, guys can get knocked out with any punch. I have to be on my P’s and Q’s, and I’m a power puncher, and I put people out,” Jacoby said. “That is what I am looking to do this fight, go get this big victory. This is a big one for me, this is my third fight on my four-fight contract, so this can give me some negotiating power.”
If Jacoby gets his hand raised at UFC Vegas 107, he says his goal then turns to golf. He wants to get into two celebrity tournaments before returning to the Octagon later this year.
“There is the American Century Championship, which is a big celebrity golf tournament that I really want to get into. And, I just saw Barstool and Bob Does Sports dropped the Internet Invitational. I’m pretty sure I’m going to get an invite for. And I really hope I do. I want to get this knockout, get a big win, get on the mic and call for some golf. Call to be in those tournaments. And then I would like to fight later this year,” Jacoby concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Jacoby UFC