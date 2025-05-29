Dustin Jacoby frustrated to be fighting at the Apex, plans to KO Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107: “There are levels to this”

By Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Dustin Jacoby believes he should be fighting on big cards and events in front of fans only.

Dustin Jacoby

Jacoby is coming off a highlight-reel KO win over Vitor Petrino in December. He’ll return to the Octagon against Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday, which he is annoyed by.

“I feel the same way, man,” Jacoby said to BJPENN.com. “I’m a little bummed, I’m 37-years-old and at the end of my career in the big picture. I don’t want to waste my time at the Apex, I feel like I paid my dues there. Coming off a huge knockout, a Performance of the Night bonus in front of 20,000 fans and all the fans worldwide, and I get rewarded with a fight at the Apex. I’m not too happy about it, but at the same time, I feel like the UFC treats me well and takes care of me. It is what it is.”

Not only is Dustin Jacoby frustrated by fighting at the Apex, but he’s also surprised by the opponent. Jacoby is taking on Bruno Lopes, who’s just 1-0n in the UFC, as he thought he’d get a bigger-named opponent.

“I was a little surprised, and for the longest time, we couldn’t say yes or no. I never say no to a fight, but my coach wanted to see film first, and we couldn’t find film on him,” Jacoby said. “We finally got some film and found out who he was. We were surprised by the matchup, but he’s 14-1 and he’s accomplished. He’s 1-0 in the UFC, and he’s coming to take my spot, and it is my job to show there are levels to this.”

Dustin Jacoby eyes a KO win over Bruno Lopes

Although Dustin Jacoby isn’t thrilled to be at the Apex or fighting a big-name opponent, he knows Bruno Lopes is dangerous. However, Jacoby is confident in his skills that he will be able to KO Lopes at UFC Vegas 107 and have another statement-making win.

“We are at 205 pounds, and heavier than on fight night, guys can get knocked out with any punch. I have to be on my P’s and Q’s, and I’m a power puncher, and I put people out,” Jacoby said. “That is what I am looking to do this fight, go get this big victory. This is a big one for me, this is my third fight on my four-fight contract, so this can give me some negotiating power.”

If Jacoby gets his hand raised at UFC Vegas 107, he says his goal then turns to golf. He wants to get into two celebrity tournaments before returning to the Octagon later this year.

“There is the American Century Championship, which is a big celebrity golf tournament that I really want to get into. And, I just saw Barstool and Bob Does Sports dropped the Internet Invitational. I’m pretty sure I’m going to get an invite for. And I really hope I do. I want to get this knockout, get a big win, get on the mic and call for some golf. Call to be in those tournaments. And then I would like to fight later this year,” Jacoby concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Jacoby UFC

Related

Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer calls Kelvin Gastelum a "layup" fight for him: "A great opportunity for me"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC champ Islam Makhachev gets advice from mentor's chief rival ahead of welterweight move

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev is making a bold trip up to the UFC welterweight division, and he’s received some advice from an unlikely source ahead of time.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach open to future move to featherweight: "Could hang with a lot of the 145ers"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Sean O’Malley could soon go to featherweight, according to his coach, Tim Welch.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, MMA, Alex Pereira
Chuck Liddell

UFC legend Chuck Liddell names favorite 'real fighter' in modern MMA

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Chuck Liddell is one of the most important figures in UFC history. It’s been many years since he competed in the Octagon, but it’s still very interesting to hear his thoughts on the state of MMA today.

Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Retired MMA veteran defends UFC over reported booking of Movsar Evloev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

A retired MMA veteran has come to the UFC’s defense amid criticism of how the promotion has handled Movsar Evloev.

Alex Pereira Octagon side

Sean Strickland reveals what Alex Pereira can do to dethrone Magomed Ankalaev in rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC fans have lost interest in Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 28, 2025

Do UFC fans no longer care about whether or not Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall happens?

UFC glove, MMA
UFC

UFC to make major change to fight gear for debuting athletes

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

UFC newcomers are going to look a little bit different going forward.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC vet Kevin Lee booked for short-notice PFL debut against fearsome Russian champ

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Former UFC star Kevin Lee is set for his debut with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He will not get a warm welcome.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Cory Sandhagen shares his thoughts on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev matchup: “It’s a hot take”

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

UFC contender Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on a possible showdown between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makahchev.