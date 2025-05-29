Dustin Jacoby frustrated to be fighting at the Apex, plans to KO Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107: “There are levels to this”

Dustin Jacoby believes he should be fighting on big cards and events in front of fans only.

Jacoby is coming off a highlight-reel KO win over Vitor Petrino in December. He’ll return to the Octagon against Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday, which he is annoyed by.

“I feel the same way, man,” Jacoby said to BJPENN.com. “I’m a little bummed, I’m 37-years-old and at the end of my career in the big picture. I don’t want to waste my time at the Apex, I feel like I paid my dues there. Coming off a huge knockout, a Performance of the Night bonus in front of 20,000 fans and all the fans worldwide, and I get rewarded with a fight at the Apex. I’m not too happy about it, but at the same time, I feel like the UFC treats me well and takes care of me. It is what it is.”

Not only is Dustin Jacoby frustrated by fighting at the Apex, but he’s also surprised by the opponent. Jacoby is taking on Bruno Lopes, who’s just 1-0n in the UFC, as he thought he’d get a bigger-named opponent.

“I was a little surprised, and for the longest time, we couldn’t say yes or no. I never say no to a fight, but my coach wanted to see film first, and we couldn’t find film on him,” Jacoby said. “We finally got some film and found out who he was. We were surprised by the matchup, but he’s 14-1 and he’s accomplished. He’s 1-0 in the UFC, and he’s coming to take my spot, and it is my job to show there are levels to this.”