Jaosuayai aims to be the next big name on ONE Championship roster

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Since January 2023, ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series has produced a litany of stars. Many have gone to become top-ranked in their divisions. But recent graduate Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi plans to be the biggest name of them all.

Jaosuayai

He makes his main roster debut versus #5-ranked contender Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32. The duo square off in flyweight Muay Thai on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

From the moment he made his debut, he put his skills on display.

Winning seven of his nine outings, the 23-year-old proved he was one to watch. And his latest knockout win over Denis Puric at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March finally earned him a US$100,000 contract.

Multiple previous contract winners have had their success translate onto the mainstage. For instance, flyweight’s Johan Ghazali quickly rose up the ranks to become a huge name in ONE Championship after three knockouts in four outings.

Now on the global stage at only 18 years old, the world watches his every move. Likewise, fans can say the same for Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang. He roared onto the mainstage after seven thrilling wins in the series. And he has earned victories versus British legend Liam Harrison and Myanmar mauler Soe Lin Oo.

Another standout is lightweight striker George Jarvis. He defeated multiple contracted athletes to reach the main roster, making waves to enter World Title discussions. Jaosuayai wants to be spoken of in a similar light.

In order to make that happen, though, he must overcome Nakrob. He knows a win over his fellow series graduate would put his name in the top-five rankings. And he’s confident he has the goods to sweep his counterpart off his place on the ladder.

“Nakrob is definitely a challenge,” he said.

“He’s had a lot of fights in ONE and is currently ranked, which I think is good. If I can beat him, I’ll elevate myself to the next level and maybe even get into the rankings.

“I don’t think about what people say about me being an underdog in this fight. I believe in myself and that I have what it takes to fight him.”

Why Jaosuayai could be the next big name in flyweight Muay Thai

Flyweight Muay Thai star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi might just be the next big thing in the art of eight limbs.

Across seven wins in nine appearances, the Thai striker has shown he has the goods to hang with the best Muay Thai practitioners in the world. Not only that, he has show-stopping power and an endless gas tank.

He pushed #4-ranked flyweight contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai to the distance in April 2024. Despite the unanimous decision defeat, he only grew better.

That’s been proven by the three knockouts in his four-fight winning streak. Those finishes have all displayed different facets of his capabilities. Jaosuayai can play the counter game. Better yet, he can bite down on his mouthpiece and go guns blazing — which makes him all the more exciting for fans.

So when he steps in the ring at ONE Fight Night 32, pay close attention to his co-main event showdown with Nakrob. Because it could well be the making of the next flyweight superstar.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jaosuayai Nakrob ONE Championship

When it comes to heart, you don’t have to look much further than ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Japanese kickboxing standout Yuki Yoza’s ONE Championship debut went off without a hitch. And he’s looking to get to grips with the biggest names in the world.

