Dwayne Johnson reveals which scenes were hardest to film in The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has revealed which scenes were hardest for him to film during the making of The Smashing Machine.

In the next few weeks, we will see the release of The Smashing Machine – a movie based on the documentary of the same name from 2002, which itself is based on the life and career of Mark Kerr. Dwayne Johnson, known by pro wrestling fans as The Rock, will be playing the role of Kerr.

RELATED: The Rock is “courageous” for Mark Kerr role, says ex-UFC fighter and John Wick star

From the moment that this project was announced, it was clear to see that the tone of this movie would see Johnson take on a different approach. As opposed to his usual style, this is a bit more serious, with a lot of people believing that the acting veteran will likely pick up quite a few awards for this portrayal.

In a recent interview, Johnson spoke about how difficult his scenes with Emily Blunt, his on-screen partner, were to film.

Johnson discusses difficulty of Kerr role

“Those scenes hurt my heart [fighting Emily Blunt’s character],” Johnson told MMA Junkie and other reporters on a recent media roundtable. “They’re hard to watch.”

“My dad was a pro wrestler, and my mom essentially was that woman who sacrificed her life so she could support her husband, like a lot of women do and like a lot of men do for their wives, as well,” Johnson said. ”

“Those scenes with Emily were just so raw, and Benny wanted to make sure that it’s real and let’s shoot these scenes, especially those where we get that intense and raw, if we could do it, ‘I’d love to shoot it as if it’s only happened one time, just like in real life.’ And that’s what we did.”

“It’s hard to read, and you get emotional even when you read it because you have a sense of where you’re gonna have to go,” Johnson said.

“We could just live in this moment in that scene,” Johnson said. … “Mark Kerr and Dawn, they lived their life so we could feel it. For us to put that scene on its feet and go to the places we went to, we were wrecked afterward. We were emotionally wrecked. One time, we did that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie