The Rock is “courageous” for Mark Kerr role, says ex-UFC fighter and John Wick star
The Rock’s portrayal of Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ has intrigued many to see the cinematic effort when it comes out, and a former UFC combatant as well as film industry fixture has commented on that movie.
Keith Jardine appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to discuss his legendary UFC journey as a top-notch light heavyweight, as well as what he is doing in the world of Hollywood as of late. Jardine has written and directed his own film recently, ‘Kill Me Again’, which is widely available on VOD platforms now, and he has had other notable features in works like John Wick.
Also, ‘The Dean of Mean’ had fought Ryan Bader in the UFC, who is prominently featured in ‘The Smashing Machine’, which showcases The Rock portraying former UFC tournament champion Mark Kerr. Considering the exemplary things Keith Jardine has done in the UFC and the great things he is doing in the film world in recent years, when giving his thoughts on ‘The Smashing Machine’, Jardine said,
“Yeah, I hope they do it justice. Like it’s an interesting story and all that. I hope The Rock does a really good job and I think it’s really courageous of him to take on this real acting role. It’s not a superhero thing and all that. Like he’s really become this character.”
“Look at how he changes the way he looks and everything. Like I’m really hopeful for it. I’m a huge Benny Safdie fan though. I think A24 is doing that. I’m huge into all of that. So like I’m more excited about that than anything.”
The Rock’s film ‘The Smashing Machine’ sets a Premiere date
The Rock will reveal his depiction of the titular figure of this film to the world in the coming weeks, as ‘The Smashing Machine’ has received a premiere date.
That will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival, with TIFF announcing a September 8th premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Dwayne Johnson will also take part in an “In Conversation With” event, which is set to go down the same day as the TIFF premiere of the film. The biopic that works off of the acclaimed documentary of the same name will receive broader theatre distribution on October 3rd.
